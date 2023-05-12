The timing is finally right for Tom Brady to join the Raiders’ ownership group. But what about football?

But it’s probably on the horizon for Josh McDaniels, Jimmy Garoppolo, and about a dozen ex-Patriots who now play for the Las Vegas Raiders.

It can be a humbling moment when a peer becomes your boss.

Tom Brady has coveted a seat at the NFL ownership table, and it appears his goal is about to be realized, now that he has retired from football and is no longer tethered to the Buccaneers.

According to ESPN, Brady is in “deep discussions” to buy a limited share of the Raiders as he strengthens his partnership with majority owner Mark Davis. Brady would be a “passive” investor, per the report, with no authority over business or football matters. Brady also became an investor in Davis’s Las Vegas Aces two months ago.

Advertisement

For the deal to be completed, Brady must be vetted upon and approved by 24 of the league’s 32 owners, just like any other ownership candidate, per a league source.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

Brady, 45, attempted to buy into NFL ownership a year ago, and had a deal lined up with Miami Dolphins owners Stephen Ross and Bruce Beal to buy a small stake and join the team’s front office. But the deal was unexpectedly blown up by Brian Flores’ workplace discrimination lawsuit, and Brady decided to return to the Bucs to play one last season.

With McDaniels benching Derek Carr last December, and Brady becoming a free agent this offseason, it appeared the stars were aligning for Brady to play quarterback for the Raiders in 2023. Instead, apparently, it was for him to join the team’s ownership group.

Davis has been courting Brady since 2020, when Brady left the Patriots and became a free agent. It got close enough that Brady and Rob Gronkowski were looking for houses in Las Vegas, per UFC’s Dana White, but then-Raiders coach Jon Gruden squashed it, leading Brady to sign with the Buccaneers instead.

Advertisement

But with Gruden gone, and the Raiders now essentially being “Patriots West” with GM Dave Ziegler, McDaniels, and Garoppolo the three main figures on the team, the Raiders became an obvious landing spot for Brady.

It feels a bit strange, and certainly ironic, for Brady to join the Raiders, the victims of the infamous “Tuck Rule” playoff game in 2002 that launched Brady’s improbable career and was one of the most painful losses in Raiders history.

But from Brady’s perspective, it’s a great fit. This is a rare opportunity to buy into the business of football, which is booming. Many of his buddies play for the Raiders now, including Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer. Vegas is the hot new NFL city, and the host of this year’s Super Bowl. And it’s close to his aging parents in California.

As for Davis, who has been looking to add excitement to his fledgling franchise in the desert, it doesn’t get much bigger in the NFL world than adding Brady to the ownership suite and involving him in marketing efforts.

Of course, the potential deal invokes two big questions:

1. Does Brady still plan on going through with his 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports?

2. Could he still play football if he wanted to?

Advertisement

As to the first question, ESPN reports that FOX has “blessed” Brady’s arrangement with the Raiders, and the NFL would apparently be OK with Brady calling games for FOX since he wouldn’t hold positions of authority with the Raiders or network. Brady has said he plans to begin his contract in 2024.

For the second question, a league source said Brady would either have to sell or transfer his ownership stake if he wants to play again. ESPN reported Brady could get approval from 24 owners to have a dual role as owner and quarterback.

It’s certainly possible the situation comes up. Garoppolo has missed games due to injury in four of the past five seasons. And McDaniels will likely be under pressure to improve upon last year’s 6-11 record.

If Garoppolo goes down for an extended period of time, will McDaniels entrust the team to Hoyer, Chase Garbers, or rookie Aidan O’Connell? Or will the Raiders shine the Bat-Signal up to the ownership box and ask Brady to come save their season?

It’s also not crazy to think that Brady could get the itch to play again come August and September. This will be the first time in probably 35 years he’s not participating in a training camp. Playing football is all he knows.

That said, if Brady wanted to leave his options open for playing this fall, it would be a lot easier to just not buy a stake in the Raiders. He can untangle from it if he really wants to, but it’s likely a sign that Brady truly is done with football and is ready for the next phase of his life — as a businessman.

Advertisement

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.