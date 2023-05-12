Watch: Shaughnessy, Volin go head-to-head on this week’s Boston Globe Today: Sports

On the Friday, May 12 edition of Boston Globe Today, columnist Dan Shaughnessy and national football writer Ben Volin defend some indefensible takes about Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, Shaughnessy gives his thoughts on the future of Boston sports and host Chris Gasper explores if the Celtics can avoid the same fate as the Bruins.

Watch the full episode in the video player above, or check out individual segments from today’s sports show as well as previous features from the show on the Boston Globe Today web page.