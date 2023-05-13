Authorities search for 6 young siblings missing from Haverhill

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for six young children, all siblings, that have been missing since Wednesday when police responded to a report of child abuse in Haverhill, State Police said Saturday.
Police said the missing children, three boys and three girls ranging from 7 months to 9 years old, are the youngest of eight siblings.
On Wednesday, a girl told Haverhill police that her mother and step-father were abusing her and her seven siblings, State Police said in a statement. Officers responded and opened an investigation but have been unable to locate the six youngest children.
Advertisement
“The parents and other family have been uncooperative with attempts to locate the children,” State Police said.
The children are possibly in the Randolph area, State Police said.
Police identified them as Omnisty Great, 7 months; Cyper Great, 11 months; Cyphaya Great, 3 years old; Journea Great, 5 years old; Odyessea Great, 6 years old; and Jatari Baker-Wooden, 9 years old.
Anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts are asked to call Haverhill Police Detective Conor Clark at 978-722-1566.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.