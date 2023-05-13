Authorities search for 6 young siblings missing from Haverhill

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for six young children, all siblings, that have been missing since Wednesday when police responded to a report of child abuse in Haverhill, State Police said Saturday.

Police said the missing children, three boys and three girls ranging from 7 months to 9 years old, are the youngest of eight siblings.

On Wednesday, a girl told Haverhill police that her mother and step-father were abusing her and her seven siblings, State Police said in a statement. Officers responded and opened an investigation but have been unable to locate the six youngest children.