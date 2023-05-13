Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Eleven black-bellied whistling-ducks in Stockbridge and Lenox, a great egret at the Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary in Pittsfield, three ruddy ducks on Richmond Pond, and an olive-sided flycatcher and a grasshopper sparrow at the Pittsfield Municipal Airport.

Quite a number of warblers arrived last week, and outstanding unusual species included 11 black-bellied whistling-ducks in the Berkshires, a swallow-tailed kite in Northampton, single white-faced ibises in Essex County and Plymouth County, a cattle egret in Boston, and several yellow-throated and hooded warblers at different locations across the state. The peak of spring migration is expected to happen between the incoming week and the next ten days.

Advertisement

Bristol County: A common ringed plover and a Kentucky warbler at West Island in Fairhaven, a continuing yellow-crowned night-heron off Star of the Sea Drive in Dartmouth, a willow flycatcher and two seaside sparrows at the Allens Pond Wildlife Sanctuary in South Dartmouth, 12 Harlequin ducks and a late razorbill at Gooseberry Island in Westport, and a yellow-breasted chat at the Slocum’s River Reserve in Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: A prothonotary warbler at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, single yellow-throated warblers in Brewster, Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, and Clapps Pond in Provincetown, single hooded warblers in West Barnstable and Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, single worm-eating warblers at Falmouth’s Town Forest and Provincetown’s Beech Forest, a summer tanager in Provincetown, a blue grosbeak and an evening grosbeak at High Head in Truro, a cattle egret and a tricolored heron at Fort Hill in Eastham, and likely the same heron at Nauset Beach in Orleans, a late thick-billed murre at Race Point Beach in Provincetown, a little gull at Harding’s Beach in Chatham, and likely the same wandering sandhill crane at the Pamet Harbor boat ramp, Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, and Provincetown’s Beech Forest.

Advertisement

Essex County: A golden-winged warbler, a yellow-throated warbler, a yellow-crowned night-heron, and a Lincoln’s sparrow at Plum Island, a king rail in the marsh near the bridge leading to Plum Island, a white-faced ibis in the wet fields off Scotland Road in Newbury, and a black guillemot and a solitary sandpiper at the Eastern Point Light Station area in Gloucester.

Franklin County: A yellow-throated warbler at Cranberry Pond in Sunderland, and a flock of at least 11 evening grosbeaks on Webber Road in Whately.

Hampden County: Two dunlin at the Longmeadow Flats, and an upland sandpiper in Ludlow.

Hampshire County: A swallow-tailed kite over Northampton, a purple martin and a hooded warbler in Hadley, a dunlin at Great Pond in Hatfield, and a singing Louisiana waterthrush at the Quabbin Park Cemetery in Ware.

Martha’s Vineyard: Twelve black skimmers at Sheriff’s Meadow Sanctuary, a black tern at Katama Bay, nine Harlequin ducks at Squibnocket, a prothonotary warbler in Aquinnah, a yellow-throated warbler on Lamberts Cove Road, and a white-eyed vireo in Aquinnah.

Middlesex County: A golden-winged warbler at the Heald Street Orchard in Pepperell, a hooded warbler at Nahanton Park in Newton, a worm-eating warbler in the Newton Cemetery & Arboretum, a summer tanager at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, and a ring-necked duck and a little blue heron at Horn Pond in Woburn.

Nantucket: A blue grosbeak on Madequecham Valley Road, two common nighthawks at Madaket, and three Northern shovelers and a glaucous gull at the Great Point Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge.

Advertisement

Norfolk County: A hooded warbler on Great Blue Hill, located inside of the Blue Hills Reservation, single Louisiana waterthrushes at Gavins Pond Road in Sharon and at the Blue Hills Reservation, a grasshopper sparrow in Canton, a pied-billed grebe in Wrentham, and three piping plovers at Wollaston Beach.

Plymouth County: A white-faced ibis with a flock of 27 glossy ibises at the Cumberland Farms fields in Middleboro, a common gallinule at the Atwood Reservoir Wildlife Management Area in Carver, a pectoral sandpiper and two Caspian terns off the Nemasket Trail, three continuing sandhill cranes at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area, and nine red crossbills at the Wompatuck State Park campground.

Suffolk County: A cattle egret at Eastport Park in Boston, a lingering Iceland gull at Deer Island, a willow flycatcher and a black-billed cuckoo at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, two yellow-bellied sapsuckers at The Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston, three white-crowned sparrows at Belle Isle Marsh Reservation in East Boston, a white-crowned sparrow at Arnold Arboretum, three broad-winged hawks soaring over Franklin Park and two ring-necked ducks at Chestnut Hill Reservoir.

Worcester County: A Wilson’s phalarope at the Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area, four grasshopper sparrows in the fields of Pine Hill Road in Bolton, three continuing juvenile trumpeter swans, a worm-eating warbler, and a late American tree sparrow at Rice City Pond, a red-breasted merganser at gate 40 of the Wachusett Reservoir, and three ring-necked ducks at the High Ridge Wildlife Management Area in North Westminster.

Advertisement

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.