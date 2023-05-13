Driver still missing in South End car crash

After a car flipped onto its roof and hit a pole in the South End early Saturday, there is still no sign of the driver, according to Boston police.
Officers responded around 2:14 a.m. to reports of a single-car motor vehicle accident near 129 Malden Street, according to the department. Police said the car flipped over and hit a pole, but officers found the vehicle empty upon arrival.
An investigation into the crash is underway, and officers are searching for the missing driver, police said.
