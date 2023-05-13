Family of 5-year-old Sidney Olson creates scholarship fund in her honor

Olson was crossing an intersection in Andover on May 9 when she was hit by a truck and killed.

The family of 5-year-old Sidney Olson, who died tragically last week, has announced the creation of the Sidney Mae Olson Rainbow Scholarship Fund in her honor, according to a family statement.

“We’re grateful for the outpouring of love and support for our family and friends after the tragic death of our bright-eyed, five-year-old daughter, Sidney,” her parents Eric Olson and Mary Beth Ellis said in the statement.

“Many in the community have asked how they can help, and this is exactly what our daughter would want you to do,” they said.

The donations will be used to fund enrollment in “curiosity-based” education at the Andover-based SHED Children’s Campus for those who can’t afford it, including pre-K, kindergarten, and school-age programs, according to the statement.

“Sid sprung fearlessly into every day with curiosity, creativity, and love for her community,” her parents said. “She wanted nothing more than for people to come together in shared experiences — in nature, in the classroom, anywhere. In her spirit of boundless love and inclusion, we hope this fund provides opportunity to children who might not otherwise have it.”

They asked people who would like to donate to go to the campus website: https://www.shedchildrenscampus.org/give/.









