Four people shot in Manchester, N.H., during gathering at a residence, police say

Four people were shot during a gathering in a residential neighborhood in Manchester, N.H., on Saturday, police said.
The victims, who police described as “young adults,” were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds but are expected to survive, the Manchester Police Department said in a statement.
Police responded to the area of Ahern and O’Malley streets at 4:50 p.m. after numerous callers reported a shooting with multiple victims, the statement said.
Police said two male suspects reportedly approached the gathering with hoods pulled over their heads, and at least one opened fire before both fled the area.
The shooting does not appear to be random, police said.
Authorities are investigating and asked anyone with information to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Anonymous tips can be submitted at manchestercrimeline.org.
