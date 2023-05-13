Four people shot in Manchester, N.H., during gathering at a residence, police say

Four people were shot during a gathering in a residential neighborhood in Manchester, N.H., on Saturday, police said.

The victims, who police described as “young adults,” were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds but are expected to survive, the Manchester Police Department said in a statement.

Police responded to the area of Ahern and O’Malley streets at 4:50 p.m. after numerous callers reported a shooting with multiple victims, the statement said.