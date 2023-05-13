George Floyd’s uncle visits Massachusetts State House: ‘This is about preserving life.’

If passed, the bill would establish a statutory right to medical care during any police interaction where a person appears to be in medical crisis or communicates they are in crisis.

Selwyn Jones, whose nephew George Floyd became an international symbol for police reform in 2020 after he was murdered by Minneapolis officers, arrived in Boston on Thursday as part of a nationwide tour to push for the passage of the Medical Civil Rights Bill .

The uncle of George Floyd joined other families affected by police brutality on a visit to the Massachusetts State House this weekend to advocate for a bill requiring medical care be provided to those injured or in crisis during interactions with law enforcement.

“Eric Garner, Tyre Nichols, George Floyd, they would’ve all been in attendance at Christmas this year,” Jones said. “So this bill is all about preserving life... in a respectful amount of time that doesn’t make you look like a monster who continuously harms someone when they are in need of medical assistance.”

Jones said he has previously toured California, Texas, the Carolinas, and Arkansas, accompanied by Elizabeth Darden, a Harrison, Ark. councilwoman and activist who records a podcast with Jones. The duo is also planning to film a movie to raise awareness about the bill at the national level.

On Friday, the pair were joined at the State House by families from as far away as Seattle, as well as local activists, including Jennifer Root Bannon, whose brother Juston Root struggled with mental health challenges and was shot to death by police in 2020.

Root Bannon said that families stopped by the offices of state Senators Lydia Edwards and John Keenan. They also had an impromptu meeting with Senate President Karen Spilka to discuss the impact of the bill, which activists hope will also require police to call EMS in response to non-verbal requests for help.

“What’s so great about this bill is that it’s very simple: if you are questioning if this person [needs help], it’s your legal obligation right there to call EMS,” Root Bannon said.

“We’re not gonna leave it up to [police] to decide, they don’t even need to be trained,” she said. “If it looks like this could possibly be a medical situation, let’s let the medical people handle it as opposed to the police.”

Connecticut is expected to be among the first states in the country to adopt the Medical Civil Rights Act after the bill passed unanimously in the state senate for the second year in a row.

In Massachusetts, the bill was first proposed in 2021, but died in committee; it was reintroduced this year by Senator Liz Miranda and Representative Jon Santiago.

Darden said she was particularly disappointed to see the same legislative committee that failed to approve the bill last year vote to pass Nero’s Law, which allows emergency personnel to treat and transport injured police dogs.

“So we can protect dogs but we can’t protect people?” she asked. “I mean, I love animals and they’re important, too, but I think human lives are a little more important and they should have been more prioritized.”

Jones also attended a memorial service Friday for Dr. Robert Dluhy, the Harvard doctor who helped draft and advocate for the bill until his death last year, and whose daughter, Leonore Dluhy, is the director of the Medical Civil Rights Initiative.

Jones said he’s optimistic that legislators will take a more serious look at the bill in the coming months, and hopes his voice can help amplify the urgency of the cause.

“They listened, and that’s far greater than what they had been doing,” he said. “A lot of people tell me they’re sorry, and I immediately reply, I’m not, ‘cause I’m the guy who’s got an opportunity to make a difference in this world after the many things that’ve happened.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.