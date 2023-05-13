Lakeville store employees indicted in attempt to redeem $3 million winning lottery ticket purchased by customer

Joseph Reddem, 32, of Manchester, N.H., is charged with attempted extortion, the statement said.

Carly Nunes, 23, of Lakeville, is facing charges of larceny from a building, attempted larceny, presentation of a false claim, and witness intimidation, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Two employees of a Lakeville liquor store were indicted Friday by a Plymouth County grand jury for allegedly scheming to steal and attempting to redeem a $3 million winning lottery ticket that was left behind by a customer, authorities said.

They will be arraigned at a later date.

The indictments follow a four-month investigation by the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, State Police and Lakeville police, the statement said.

Prosecutors say a man entered the former Savas Liquors at 330 Bedford St. on Jan. 17. He bought two Mass Cash tickets and two “Quick Pick” tickets for the Mega Millions game. He added a multiplier to increase the Mega Millions jackpot, the statement said.

Nunes rang up the sale, which also included a bag of barbeque chips, spending a total of $12, the statement said.

After buying the tickets, the man left the store, unintentionally leaving behind the tickets in the lottery tray, according to the statement.

Around 45 minutes later, another customer saw the two tickets in the tray and gave them to Nunes, the statement said. Nunes took the tickets and said they must have belonged to “him,” referring to the man who left them behind, the statement said.

That evening, the Mass Millions winning numbers were announced, the statement said, and were identical to the numbers on the lottery ticket that was left in the store.

On Jan. 19, Reddem, another employee, drove Nunes and her boyfriend to the Lottery headquarters in Dorchester, where Nunes submitted her claim for the winning prize, prosecutors said.

Later, Nunes and Reddem were seen arguing in the lobby over much money Reddem would receive, with Nunes saying she would “only pay him $200,000,” the statement said.

The argument was overheard by officials and captured on video surveillance. The ticket also was torn and seemingly burnt, prompting Lottery officials to question Nunes, the statement said.

Nunes allegedly said she purchased the winning tickets toward the end of her shift, but later told investigators that she “inadvertently obtained the winning ticket,” according to the statement.

Investigators reviewed store surveillance that showed the man purchased the ticket. They posted flyers with his image and canvassed the area to try to find him. He was eventually located on Feb. 13, the statement said.

The State Lottery commission intends to honor the victim's claim on the jackpot, the statement said.

















Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.