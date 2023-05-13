Largest, most diverse class of UMass Lowell celebrated by Nobel laureate, Embrace creator

Tawakkol Karman, a Yemeni journalist and a 2011 Nobel laureate , spoke to undergraduates in an afternoon ceremony, one day after she earned her own master of security studies degree from UMass Lowell during the graduate commencement.

A Nobel Peace Prize winner and the head of the nonprofit that brought the memorial honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King to Boston Common delivered commencement addresses Saturday to the largest-ever graduating class at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Imari K. Paris Jeffries, chief executive officer of Embrace Boston and a university trustee, addressed the morning undergraduate ceremony. The ceremonies drew a record-breaking crowd to the Tsongas Center, university officials said.

Advertisement





The Class of 2023 is the most diverse in the university’s history, according to a statement from the university, with graduates hailing from 43 states, the District of Columbia, and 104 countries.

Almost 20 percent of the more than 4,700 students of UMass Lowell’s Class of 2023 were the first in their families to attend, and graduate, college, according to the university.

“You are truly monuments of change and progress,” Paris Jeffries, a graduate of UMass Boston, said to graduates, according to a statement from the university. “You have broken barriers and forged new paths for those following in your footsteps.”

“You have shown that dreams can become a reality through hard work, determination, and persistence,” added Paris Jeffries.,

Drawing on his experience with creating “The Embrace,”

Paris Jeffries said graduates should “Resolve to build more monuments, buildings and events, based on different values — inclusion, love, belonging and unity.”

Other speakers, including students, highlighted how the graduating class can go out into the world and underline representations of hope, justice, and freedom, the university said.

Advertisement

UMass Lowell Chancellor Julie Chen (left) and Tawakkol Karman, Commencement speaker and 2023 master’s degree recipient. TORY WESNOFSKE

“Karman spoke about the importance of sticking to your principles,” the university said. “For her, that meant speaking truth to power in a country run by authoritarian rule. More than a decade ago, she helped overthrow Yemen’s autocratic leadership when the Arab Spring was just a whisper and those who sought freedom and dignity were targeted for speaking out.”

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.