Man and woman seriously injured in Cohasset motorcycle crash

A man and a woman were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Cohasset early Saturday morning, according to police.
Officers and firefighters responded to the crash near the intersection of Border Street and Otis Avenue around 2:30 a.m., Cohassat police said in a statement.
A preliminary investigation concluded the 23-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were riding the motorcycle when it struck a pole, the statement said.
The man, who was driving without a helmet, suffered life-threatening injuries, the statement said. The woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said. They were taken by ambulances to South Shore Hospital.
No other information was immediately available. Police declined to identify the man and woman or answer questions about their condition. They also declined to say if the woman was wearing a helmet.
