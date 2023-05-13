Man and woman seriously injured in Cohasset motorcycle crash

A man and a woman were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Cohasset early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers and firefighters responded to the crash near the intersection of Border Street and Otis Avenue around 2:30 a.m., Cohassat police said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation concluded the 23-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were riding the motorcycle when it struck a pole, the statement said.