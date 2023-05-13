MBTA bus driver punched in face by passenger in Chelsea

An MBTA bus driver was punched in the face after asking a passenger to place his bicycle in the rack in front of the bus Friday evening, according to the transit agency’s police.

At about 9 p.m. on Friday, the bus driver was on Route 111 when he pulled over at a bus stop on Washington Street and Cary Street in Chelsea. A man boarded the bus through the back doors carrying a bicycle and got angry when the driver asked him to mount it in front of the bus, according to MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

The man argued with the driver before punching him and fleeing the bus. The driver was sent to a local hospital for evaluation.