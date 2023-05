A memorial service for Nancy E. Carroll, an award-winning actress who acted in numerous productions in Boston and elsewhere, will be held at 7:30 Monday evening in the Calderwood Pavilion in the South End.

Ms. Carroll, who died Dec. 24, received the Elliot Norton Award three times for performances in plays including “Bailegangaire” and “Present Laughter,” and was a mainstay of Huntington Theatre Company productions.