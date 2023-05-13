fb-pixel Skip to main content

One dead, another injured, in Holyoke shooting

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated May 13, 2023, 24 minutes ago

One person was killed and another was injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Holyoke, police said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation reporting “several shots” in the area of Lyman and High streets at about 1:30 a.m., Holyoke police said in an e-mail to the Globe.

Police did not receive any calls reporting the shooting other than the ShotSpotter activation.

Officers found a victim on Lyman Street, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also received a report of a second victim who went to Holyoke Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

