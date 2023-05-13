One dead, another injured, in Holyoke shooting

One person was killed and another was injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Holyoke, police said.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation reporting “several shots” in the area of Lyman and High streets at about 1:30 a.m., Holyoke police said in an e-mail to the Globe.
Police did not receive any calls reporting the shooting other than the ShotSpotter activation.
Officers found a victim on Lyman Street, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers also received a report of a second victim who went to Holyoke Medical Center for treatment, police said.
Advertisement
The shooting is under investigation.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.