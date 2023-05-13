One person injured in Dorchester shooting

One person was injured and hospitalized after a shooting in Dorchester late Friday night, according to Boston police.
Boston Police officers were dispatched to the corner of Harvard Street and Blue Hill Avenue, near Franklin Park, at about 11:27 p.m. Massachusetts State Police were also at the scene.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesman.
Police said an assailant was taken into custody, but didn’t say whether any charges were filed.
No further information was immediately available.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.