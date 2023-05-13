Police arrest five people following stabbings outside Brockton High School

BROCKTON — Five people are facing charges after three people were stabbed at Brockton High School Friday and a fourth stabbing at a nearby hospital that police believe is connected, an official said.
The three stabbings happened outside the high school Friday afternoon, according to Darren Duarte, public information officer for the Brockton Police Department. Two people were taken by ambulance to a hospital, while the third victim checked himself into the hospital, Duarte said. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, he said.
Later, a fight broke out in the hospital, resulting in a fourth person being stabbed, Duarte said. That victim was identified as the suspect in the stabbings outside the high school, according to police. Their injuries were also described as non-life-threatening, according to Duarte.
The high school campus was quiet Friday night. A Brockton police cruiser was parked near the softball field. An officer working the reception window at the Brockton Police Department said nobody in the police station was authorized to release information about the stabbings and referred comment to Duarte.
Messages were sent to Brockton High School officials seeking comment.
No further information was released.
