Police search for missing person at Lake Cochituate in Natick

Authorities are searching for a person who went missing in the in the south pond at Cochituate State Park in Natick Saturday, police and fire said.

One person made it to shore, and another is still unaccounted for, Natick Deputy Police Chief Brian Lauzon said in an e-mail at 7:44 p.m.

Police and fire are both at the scene, Natick fire said in a statement on Facebook. A dive team from Massachusetts Fire District 14 is also responding to the scene, along with a State Police Air Wing.