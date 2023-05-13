Smoke in MBTA’s Central Station causes delays, disrupts service Saturday

Smoke caused by a smoldering cable near Central Station in Cambridge on the MBTA’s Red Line disrupted service Saturday morning, causing delays in train service, according to the transit agency.

Cambridge firefighters responded to the odor of smoke at the station around 6:55 a.m., according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Fire Department.

The cable, which feeds power to the third rail, did not catch on fire, said Joe Pesaturo, a spokesperson for the MBTA.