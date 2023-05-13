Smoke in MBTA’s Central Station causes delays, disrupts service Saturday

Smoke caused by a smoldering cable near Central Station in Cambridge on the MBTA’s Red Line disrupted service Saturday morning, causing delays in train service, according to the transit agency.
Cambridge firefighters responded to the odor of smoke at the station around 6:55 a.m., according to Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Fire Department.
The cable, which feeds power to the third rail, did not catch on fire, said Joe Pesaturo, a spokesperson for the MBTA.
Power was shut off so MBTA electricians could make repairs near the station, Pesaturo said. After the repairs were completed and the third rail was tested successfully, Red Line service resumed at 10 a.m., he said.
Residual delays of 20 minutes were still expected, the MBTA tweeted at 10:01 a.m. The delays had cleared by 11:20 a.m., Pesaturo said.
The MBTA Power Department is working to determine the cause of the incident, he said.
For about three hours, shuttle buses replaced service on stations between Davis and Park Street, according to tweets by the MBTA.
