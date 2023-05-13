Teenager arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing a child at JFK station

A 17-year-old was placed into custody on Friday after allegedly assaulting and robbing a 15-year-old of his cell phone, according to MBTA Transit Police.

The incident took place about 2:45 p.m. at JFK station. According to a tweet by police, officers were already there when they heard the disturbance and intervened. Police recovered the stolen phone and placed the 17-year-old into custody.