Woman taken to hospital after being struck by motor vehicle in Mattapan

A woman was taken to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Mattapan Saturday afternoon, Boston police said.
The woman was struck at 882 Cummins Highway at 2:14 p.m., Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesperson, said. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man who was driving the vehicle remained at the scene, McNulty said. He has not been charged.
The crash remains under investigation.
No further information was available.
