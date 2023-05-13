Twitter says it will restrict access to some tweets before Turkey election

Twitter is blocking some posts in Turkey ahead of the country’s high-stakes election Sunday, the American-based social media company announced Friday night.

The company tweeted in English and Turkish that it has "taken action to restrict access to some content in Turkey" beginning Friday but added the blocked content would remain available in the rest of the world. Twitter did not specify which tweets it would block and why it would block them.

The decision once again puts Twitter CEO Elon Musk's controversial free speech policies into the spotlight. This time, critics say, he is ceding to demands from Turkey's right-wing leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Much of Turkey's media is under government control, and critics accuse Ergodan of cracking down on social media companies to stifle opposition voices as he tries to stay in power.