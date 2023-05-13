Here’s why Biden’s policy response to the end of Title 42 falls short

Title 42, which had been an obscure emergency provision in federal law until it was invoked in 2020, largely shut down America’s asylum system and thus became a tool to control the influx of migrants along the border. Before the emergency policy, people escaping violence and persecution could apply for asylum at the border — consistent with US and international law — and then were typically released in the United States to wait as their claims made their way through the system.

For the last three years, Title 42 gave federal officials the authority to swiftly expel migrants along the US-Mexico border without giving them a chance to apply for asylum, ostensibly to protect public health. As the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency expired on May 11 , so did Title 42 .

As the clock struck midnight Thursday night, the public health policy known as Title 42 — imposed by then-president Donald Trump at the onset of the pandemic — finally came to an end.

Asylum is granted for people who can show they’re fleeing their countries because they fear persecution, or because their lives are threatened by violence, political instability, or human rights abuses. It’s a core human rights protection — one that the Trump administration used COVID as a pretext to set aside.

In total, federal authorities expelled migrants more than 2.8 million times under Title 42. But there were some exceptions, such as unaccompanied children, some family units, Ukrainian refugees, and other groups.

Even before the pandemic, of course, the immigration system was broken. Congress deserves much of the blame for that because of its longstanding inability to enact comprehensive immigration policy.

But presidents have a role, too — and sadly, President Biden isn’t handling migrants much better than his predecessor. His administration announced new rules for those turning themselves in at the border. Border officials are now instructed to turn away anyone seeking asylum who didn’t first apply online or seek protection in a country they traveled through.

The United States is currently accepting up to 30,000 people per month from Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Cuba as long as they apply from their home countries first and have a US sponsor. That’s a good step in the right direction. But desperation and despair have already driven thousands of migrants out of their homelands, and some of them are waiting in Mexico to get an appointment online.

Nor has the administration done enough to support cities and states, which have been feeling the strain of supporting the migrants who, despite the Title 42 restrictions, have made it into the country in increasing numbers during the last few months. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is considering housing migrants in an old prison building. “Nothing is off the table,” he said. In Chicago, where roughly 400 migrants are temporarily housed in police stations, a plan to move some of them into a former high school was stopped by a lawsuit filed by a neighborhood group. Here in Boston, many Haitian migrants, including families with babies, showed up at Boston Medical Center searching for help and resources. They had nowhere to go.

States have been doing their best. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey recently announced a measure that will make it harder for municipalities to prevent hotels, motels, and other properties from being used to house, on an emergency basis, the surge of migrant families to the state. In West Springfield, for instance, the Globe’s Samantha Gross reported that town officials put a local hotel on notice that it should cease and desist from hosting families — including migrants and homeless Massachusetts residents — after the hotel contracted with the state to serve as an emergency shelter.

But states can’t be expected to solve this problem. The Biden administration needs a workable plan to process asylum seekers quickly and fairly, while helping states and municipalities contend with the task of housing them. For instance, the American Immigration Council recently proposed in a comprehensive report a blueprint to overhaul the country’s asylum system, using a “humane and consistent approach to humanitarian protection and border management.”

The recommendations, some of which involve action from Congress, range from the elementary — expand the capacity of the US Customs and Border Protection agency to process asylum seekers at ports of entry and clear immigration court asylum backlogs; to the truly unexplored — fund a right to an attorney in immigration court and create a national center for migrant coordination that would bring together federal, state, and local resources and stakeholders to support the integration of migrants into communities once they’ve been allowed in the country.

The Biden administration has had enough time to plan and coordinate an improved and humane response for those seeking asylum at the border. America has the capacity to help. Americans want to help those in need — as evidenced by the outpouring of support that Ukrainian refugees received, for example. But our political leaders seemingly have failed to recognize what’s happening at the border as the humanitarian crisis that it is.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.