Ceddanne Rafaela steals six bases in one game for Double A Portland to set Red Sox organization record

Ceddanne Rafaela set a Red Sox organization record with six stolen bases for Double A Portland in a 6-2 loss to Somerset at Hadlock Field on Saturday.

Rafaela originally was credited with seven steals, but after the game one was changed to defensive indifference by the official scorer.

The previous Red Sox record, at any level, was Jacoby Ellsbury’s five steals in 2013, while the Sea Dogs’ mark was four, set by Jeremy Hazelbaker in 2012.