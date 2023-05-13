fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX

Ceddanne Rafaela steals six bases in one game for Double A Portland to set Red Sox organization record

By Brendan Kurie Globe Correspondent,Updated May 13, 2023, 1 hour ago
Ceddanne Rafaela showed off his 60-grade speed on Saturday for Portland.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Ceddanne Rafaela set a Red Sox organization record with six stolen bases for Double A Portland in a 6-2 loss to Somerset at Hadlock Field on Saturday.

Rafaela originally was credited with seven steals, but after the game one was changed to defensive indifference by the official scorer.

The previous Red Sox record, at any level, was Jacoby Ellsbury’s five steals in 2013, while the Sea Dogs’ mark was four, set by Jeremy Hazelbaker in 2012.

Rickey Henderson owns the all-time mark with seven steals as an 18-year-old minor leaguer in 1977.

The Sea Dogs set a team record with nine swipes, surpassing the previous mark of six, set 11 years ago.

Advertisement

The last player with six steals in a game was Carl Crawford, who accomplished it for the Rays against the Red Sox in 2009.

Rafaela, the Sox’ No. 2 prospect according to MLB.com, has 16 steals in 27 games.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today