Ceddanne Rafaela steals six bases in one game for Double A Portland to set Red Sox organization record

Ceddanne Rafaela set a Red Sox organization record with six stolen bases for Double A Portland in a 6-2 loss to Somerset at Hadlock Field on Saturday.
Rafaela originally was credited with seven steals, but after the game one was changed to defensive indifference by the official scorer.
The previous Red Sox record, at any level, was Jacoby Ellsbury’s five steals in 2013, while the Sea Dogs’ mark was four, set by Jeremy Hazelbaker in 2012.
Ceddanne Rafaela set a franchise record with 6⃣ stolen bases today!— Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) May 13, 2023
As a team, the Sea Dogs stole 9 bases today, also a franchise record. pic.twitter.com/NuBcqVtWSV
Rickey Henderson owns the all-time mark with seven steals as an 18-year-old minor leaguer in 1977.
The Sea Dogs set a team record with nine swipes, surpassing the previous mark of six, set 11 years ago.
The last player with six steals in a game was Carl Crawford, who accomplished it for the Rays against the Red Sox in 2009.
Rafaela, the Sox’ No. 2 prospect according to MLB.com, has 16 steals in 27 games.
