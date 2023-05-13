A day after being acquired, Pablo Reyes right in the middle of things for the Red Sox

“He has experience playing up the middle,” said manager Alex Cora of Reyes before the Red Sox lost, 4-3. “That’s something we took into consideration, especially late in games. We know Bobby can make plays and all that but he doesn’t have experience up the middle. Towards the end of the game, it’s not that I was hesitant but I feel more comfortable with [Reyes], who plays the position.”

The Sox acquired Reyes from the Athletics on Friday for cash. By Saturday, he was in the lineup as the second baseman at Fenway Park for the middle game of a three-game set against the Cardinals and fellow infielder Bobby Dalbec was optioned to Triple A Worcester.

The Red Sox’ depth up the middle has been tested this season. As of Saturday, the Sox had four middle infielders on the injured list, forcing the club to dig deep into the bin and pull out Pablo Reyes .

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Having Dalbec, a corner infielder, play up the middle was always a tall — and unfair — ask.

Advertisement

However, to understand just how depleted the Red Sox are up the middle, just look at Reyes’ recent timeline. He signed a minor league deal with the A’s in the offseason and was stuffed in Triple A by a glorified minor league team that owns the worst record in baseball. Reyes wasn’t good enough to be on that team.

But Cora said the Sox like Reyes’s at-bats. And, perhaps, there is something to that.

Reyes, a righthanded hitter, struck a wall-ball double off Cardinals lefthander Steven Matz in his first at-bat, in the third inning, eventually scoring on a Rob Refsnyder double. He tagged a single off Matz in the fifth, too.

The Sox were intrigued by Reyes’ versatility, with Cora adding Reyes can also play the outfield. Reyes will play some second against lefties, giving the Red Sox a chance to play the matchups a bit more by platooning him and lefty-hitting Enmanuel Valdez.

Advertisement

“It’s another opportunity,” said Reyes, who has played in parts of five seasons in the majors. “I am here to help the team and do the best I can do.”

The middle infield has survived the injury blows. The Sox have received offensive production from Valdez. Kiké Hernández has looked better at shortstop as of late, although he did commit a costly throwing error that led the Cardinals’ winning run on Saturday. Expecting production from those two over the course of a full season is a huge task.

At some point, the Red Sox will need their intended group of middle infielders back on the field, led by Trevor Story (elbow). The Sox are indeed seeing progress from Story, who is out to 75 feet throwing as he continues his rehab at the team’s spring training complex in Fort Myers. Christian Arroyo (hamstring) took swings in a simulated game thrown by Kutter Crawford at Fenway Park on Saturday. Yu Chang (hamate bone) took swings off a tee Saturday.

What remains unclear is the status of Adalberto Mondesi, who underwent ACL surgery over a year ago but still isn’t ready for a rehab assignment and continues to just do baseball activities. Cora said Mondesi’s lack of progress has some to do with pain tolerance.

“He’s so explosive,” Cora said. “But not at the level he’s used to. Maybe that’s what kind of pulls him back.”

Advertisement

In order to make the true playoff push they envision, the Sox will need not just depth up the middle but their intended depth.

Garrett Whitlock (ulnar neuritis) will pitch in rehab games Tuesday and Sunday. Crawford (hamstring) will also pitch Tuesday. If all goes well, Crawford will join the team on their West Coast trip beginning in San Diego against the Padres … Arroyo hit the injured list on May 7 and has been progressing well, but will need more than the 10-day minimum before returning, Cora said.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.