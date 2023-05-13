Delaney Moquin spins a gem for No. 11 Silver Lake softball in a nonleague road victory over No. 6 Middleborough

In a game with playoff-like atmosphere and intensity, 6-foot-1-inch sophomore pitcher Delaney Moquin spun a gem for the Lakers, turning in a one-hit shutout highlighted by 10 strikeouts and one walk.

“I have goosebumps!” someone shouted from the visitors side, as the emotion of No. 11 Silver Lake’s monumental 3-0 nonleague victory over No. 6 Middleborough on Saturday began to sink in.

MIDDLEBOROUGH — As members of the Silver Lake softball team giddily returned to the dugout after the postgame handshake line, one voice roared above the others.

“When you’re going against a team that has a chance at the state title,” Moquin said. “You have to be cool about it and can’t be nervous, so you can play loose.”

Moquin commanded the circle with authority, mixing a powerful riseball with a devastating changeup to keep hitters off balance. Seven of Moquin’s punch-outs were on swing-and-miss pitches. She generated plenty of soft contact, tricking hitters to get onto their front foot and out of rhythm.

“She is a sophomore in name only,” said Silver Lake coach Tony Pina. “She has the poise of an upperclassman, the focus of an upperclassman. There were some times where she was down 2-0, 3-0, but she got fly balls, strikeouts. She has exceeded expectations.”

Moquin kicked off the scoring in the sixth inning, slapping a single into shallow right field to plate junior shortstop Samantha Waters. The next batter, junior third baseman Nina O’Neil, kept her weight back and drilled a full-count double to the right-center field gap, one hopping the wall to score sophomore first baseman Maddy Bryan and Moquin.

“Those are my favorite at bats,” said O’Neil. “At that point, 3-2, you’re looking for anything that you can get your bat on and put everything that you have into it — that’s what I was focused on.”

The Lakers (14-1) captured their tenth straight win, a night after defeating Patriot League contender Marshfield, 5-1. With only four upperclassmen on the roster, a young Lakers squad has impressed and continues to take strides forward.

“For a young team, we grew up in front of people’s eyes today,” Pina said.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.