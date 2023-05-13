EMass tennis: With four wins, Aashna Sahani keeps top-ranked Lexington girls rolling

Nate Belmore, Apponequet — The junior’s unbeaten season at second singles continued with a key 6-1, 6-0 victory in Thursday’s 3-2 win over Old Rochester, and a 6-0, 6-1 victory in Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Dighton-Rehoboth.

Sky Jara, Hamilton-Wenham — The junior notched a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4 first-singles victory in Thursday’s 5-0 win over Lynnfield, and also won her other first singles matches against Rockport, Amesbury, and Ipswitch, each by a score of 6-0, 6-0.

Jack Makiej, Central Catholic — A sophomore, his crucial second-singles victory (6-1, 6-2) helped the Raiders secure a 3-2 win over North Andover on Tuesday, and his 6-2, 7-5 win at first singles was key in Thursday’s 4-1 victory over Billerica.