EMass tennis: With four wins, Aashna Sahani keeps top-ranked Lexington girls rolling

Nate Belmore, Apponequet — The junior’s unbeaten season at second singles continued with a key 6-1, 6-0 victory in Thursday’s 3-2 win over Old Rochester, and a 6-0, 6-1 victory in Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Dighton-Rehoboth.
Sky Jara, Hamilton-Wenham — The junior notched a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4 first-singles victory in Thursday’s 5-0 win over Lynnfield, and also won her other first singles matches against Rockport, Amesbury, and Ipswitch, each by a score of 6-0, 6-0.
Jack Makiej, Central Catholic — A sophomore, his crucial second-singles victory (6-1, 6-2) helped the Raiders secure a 3-2 win over North Andover on Tuesday, and his 6-2, 7-5 win at first singles was key in Thursday’s 4-1 victory over Billerica.
Halina Nguyen, Boston Latin — Powered by Nguyen’s dominant 6-0, 6-2 victory at first singles, the fourth-ranked Wolfpack girls (10-0) handed No. 9 Hingham (11-1) its first defeat of the season in Monday’s top-10 clash.
Aashna Sahani, Lexington — The versatile senior picked up four wins this week for the top-ranked Minutemen girls (15-0), contributing to victories at first doubles against Arlington on Monday (6-0, 6-1) and Reading on Tuesday (6-1, 6-0), at first singles against Woburn on Wednesday (6-4, 6-3), and at second doubles against Reading (6-0, 6-2) again on Friday.
Ben Yaeger, Plymouth South — The senior picked up second-singles victories in Monday’s 5-0 win over Dennis-Yarmouth (6-3, 6-2), Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Pembroke (7-5, 6-2), and Thursday’s 3-0 win over Marshfield (6-2, 6-0) — with both doubles matches suspended due to rain.
