Inter Miami ends Revolution’s eight-game unbeaten streak

The Revolution’s eight-game unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-1 defeat against Inter Miami on Saturday. An interesting clash of tactical systems was partly overshadowed by several controversial officiating decisions.

After Miami took an early lead off of a deflected David Ruiz shot, New England captain Carles Gil scored a 26th minute equalizer after making an impressive solo run through the defense. The hosts regained the lead shortly before halftime after Josef Martinez was left unmarked in the box, notching his 101st career MLS goal.