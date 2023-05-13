Inter Miami ends Revolution’s eight-game unbeaten streak

The Revolution’s eight-game unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-1 defeat against Inter Miami on Saturday. An interesting clash of tactical systems was partly overshadowed by several controversial officiating decisions.
After Miami took an early lead off of a deflected David Ruiz shot, New England captain Carles Gil scored a 26th minute equalizer after making an impressive solo run through the defense. The hosts regained the lead shortly before halftime after Josef Martinez was left unmarked in the box, notching his 101st career MLS goal.
In the second half, the Revolution were able to create multiple opportunities, but couldn’t find a second equalizer. Miami went down to 10 players after Ruiz was shown a second yellow card and was sent off, but Bruce Arena’s team was unable to take advantage. The defeat is the team’s second of the season, both of which have come on the road.
