Josh Naylor, Guardians storm back against Angels with six runs in eighth

Down, 6-2, and seemingly headed for another disappointing loss, the Guardians, who have been at the bottom of baseball in most offensive categories, pulled off an improbable win that looked like so many last season on the way to an AL Central title.

“We needed it,” starter Cal Quantrill said. “We needed to earn one, earn one late, and that was a hell of an inning.”

Josh Naylor hit a three-run homer and the Guardians erupted for six runs in the eighth inning to storm back and stun the Angels, 8-6, on Saturday night, a win that Cleveland hopes can jump-start its season.

“It’s funny,” manager Terry Francona said. “You spend four innings thinking, ‘I need to talk to these guys.’ And then about 10 minutes later it’s, ‘Way to go.’ An odd night.”

Andrés Giménez also homered in the eighth for Cleveland.

The Guardians strung together four straight singles with José Ramírez and Josh Bell driving in runs off reliever Andrew Wantz. Naylor then connected on an 0-1 pitch from Ryan Tepera (2-2).

When Naylor’s fifth homer touched down in the right-field seats, Cleveland’s dugout exploded and a crowd of 27,644 fans, some of whom had been booing earlier in the inning, finally had something to get excited about.

“We always play until the last out,” said Naylor, who has hit an MLB-best seven go-ahead homers in the eighth inning or later since 2021.

Eli Morgan (2-0) pitched one inning to get the win on his 27th birthday. Trevor Stephan retired Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to start the ninth before putting two runners on. The righthander got Brandon Drury to ground out for his second save.

Ohtani doubled home the first of two runs for Los Angeles in the third, when the Angels got a slight scare as Trout was hit on the left elbow with a a 94.1-mile-per-hour fastball. The three-time MVP grimaced in pain while walking to first, but stayed in and went to third on Ohtani’s hit.

Tyler Wells, Orioles stifle Pirates

The Orioles' Tyler Wells held the Pirates in check with eight strikeouts and one hit allowed in seven innings. Jess Rapfogel/Associated Press

Tyler Wells pitched seven innings of one-hit ball and the Orioles used home runs by Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson to beat the slumping Pirates, 2-0, in Baltimore.

Wells (3-1) had a career-high eight strikeouts and walked two. The only baserunner against the righthander over the first six innings came on a clean, sharp single to left field by Carlos Santana to lead off the second.

Wells then retired 17 straight before walking Santana with two outs in the seventh. Jack Suwinski also walked before Miguel Andujar hit a 2-1 pitch to deep right field that a leaping Anthony Santander snagged at the wall.

Wells pumped his fist with joy before leaving the mound after his 96-pitch masterpiece.

Rutschman connected in the first inning off Roansy Contreras (3-4) and Henderson went deep in the second after stepping to the plate with a .170 batting average. That was enough offense to propel the Orioles to their fourth straight victory and 17th in 23 games.

The Orioles own the second-best record in the majors (26-13) behind AL East rival Tampa Bay (30-11).

Pittsburgh has dropped four in a row and 11 of 12.

Twins hit five homers to beat Cubs

Jorge Polanco celebrates his two-run home run with Carlos Correa as the Twins topped the Cubs. David Berding/Getty

Alex Kirilloff hit two of Minnesota’s season-high five home runs to lead the Twins to an 11-1 victory against the Cubs in Minneapolis.

Joey Gallo, Jorge Polanco, and Carlos Correa also homered for the Twins, who gave plenty of run support to Joe Ryan (6-1). Ryan struck out 10 in six scoreless innings.

Kirilloff, appearing in just his seventh game this season, opened the scoring with an opposite-field solo shot to left in the first. His second homer came three pitches after Gallo’s towering drive to the second deck in right-center in the third.

Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski (2-2) surrendered four of the Twins’ home runs. Coming in, he had given up six homers in seven starts. He allowed a career-high seven earned runs.

Cubs designated hitter Eric Hosmer and manager David Ross were ejected in the eighth after Hosmer argued with plate umpire Edwin Jimenez about a called third strike that ended the inning with the bases loaded.

J.D. Martinez homers in Dodgers’ win

Just off the injured list, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Julio Urías tossed seven strong innings, and the Dodgers beat the Padres, 4-2, for their fourth straight victory.

The NL West leaders earned their fifth consecutive series win and have won 17 of their last 20 at Dodger Stadium. Their 14-6 home record is tops in the division. The Dodgers stretched their lead to six games over the third-place Padres.

The Padres got solo shots by Juan Soto in the first and Ha-Seong Kim in the second off Urías, both with two outs.

After an error by Mookie Betts in his fifth start of the season at shortstop, Urías retired the next nine batters in a row.

Urías (5-3) helped himself out of a jam in the sixth with runners on the corners. He fielded a comebacker by Xander Bogaerts, spun, and threw to second to launch an inning-ending double play.



