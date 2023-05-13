Controversial no-goal call thwarts Maple Leafs in loss to Panthers

Fans at Scotiabank Arena watched a video replay of the puck crossing the line and were irate that Florida retained its 2-1 lead.

Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly thought he scored the game-tying goal late in the second period of Friday’s Game 5 against the Florida Panthers, but a video review resulted in a no-goal decision.

Some spectators threw debris on the ice after the decision was announced. Between the review and the ensuing cleanup, play was delayed for about 10 minutes.

The NHL’s Situation Room issued an explanation of the decision a short time later.

“The referee deemed the play dead prior to the puck crossing the Florida line. The call was made in accordance to Rule 78.5 (xii), which states apparent goals shall be disallowed ‘when the referee deems the play has been stopped, even if he had not physically had the opportunity to stop play by blowing his whistle.’”

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

Rielly, who scored Toronto’s first goal earlier in the period, drove toward the net and appeared to slide the puck under goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s right pad with 2:49 left in the period.

Advertisement

The defenseman started celebrating and skated toward the bench to touch gloves with his teammates.

“It happened quickly and obviously they reviewed it, so it is what it is,” Rielly said.

Initial replays shown on the arena’s video screens were inconclusive. Eventually a clip was shown that clearly showed the puck was a couple of centimeters over the line.

“I thought it was in,” Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said. “I was heading to the net and I was right there. From my vantage point I thought it was in. Obviously they looked at it and had their reasoning that they explained.

“It just didn’t go our way but I thought we stayed with it and obviously found the equalizer later.”

Advertisement

The Maple Leafs eventually tied the game at 15:33 of the third period when William Nylander beat Bobrovsky, and Nick Cousins scored the overtime winner to give Florida a 4-1 series victory and a berth in the Eastern Conference final.

The Maple Leafs had advanced in the playoffs for the first time in 19 years when they beat Tampa Bay in the first round.

Knights win special teams battle with Oilers

Vegas gave up three power-play goals Friday night, but the Golden Knights are one victory from the Western Conference Final largely because of their penalty kill.

Clinging to a two-goal lead and entering the third period facing 4:36 of a major penalty against the NHL’s most lethal power play, the Knights gave up just one more goal and remained in front to beat the Edmonton Oilers, 4-3.

“That could’ve been a turning point in the game big time, and we got through it,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Even though we lost the special teams battle three goals to two, I think in our minds we won.”

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists as the Knights took a 3-2 series lead. Mark Stone, Reilly Smith, and Nic Hague also scored, and Jonathan Marchessault tied a franchise playoff record with three assists for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill had 31 saves.

Connor McDavid scored two power-play goals for the Oilers, Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each totaled two assists. Stuart Skinner was pulled late in the second period after giving up four goals on 22 shots, and Jack Campbell stopped all nine shots he faced in relief.

Advertisement

Game 6 is on Sunday at Edmonton, Alberta.

Both teams played without key defensemen. The Knights were without Alex Pietrangelo, who was suspended for this game for slashing Leon Draisaitl toward the end of Wednesday’s Game 4. Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse sat after he was suspended for instigator and misconduct penalties in the same game.

McDavid and Hyman scored in the first 10 minutes to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead. McDavid’s goal occurred just 3:02 into the game to continue a trend.

The Oilers have scored within the first 6:46 in each game this season and in the first four minutes all but once. Vegas responded to the early deficits to come back and win Games 1 and 3, but never recovered in the other two of what became one-sided Oilers victories.

The Knights, however, scored three goals in 1:29 of the second period to surge in front 4-2. That was the fastest three goals in a playoff game in Vegas’ six-year history.

“It’s not like we don’t want to score the first goal,” Cassidy said. “Don’t take yourself out the game in the first period. One goal shouldn’t do that, whereas the other night in Edmonton, it did.”

Two goals came on essentially the same power play — Stone at 5-on-3 and Smith’s first of this playoffs on a 5-on-4. Hague soon after scored from near the blue line to chase Skinner, the third time this postseason he has been pulled in favor of Campbell.

Advertisement

“Jack came in and did his job,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “He gave us a chance to win the game, and I thought our team pushed hard in that third period. I thought that the power play did its thing right off the bat. We had numerous chances to tie it up.”

That five-minute power play came just when it appeared Vegas would take all the momentum into the third period. Keegan Kolesar then shoved Edmonton’s Mattias Ekholm into the boards with 20.9 seconds left. Kolesar was sent off with a game misconduct penalty.

McDavid scored 2:40 into the third period, but that was the only goal of the power play, allowing the Knights to remain ahead at 4-3. That was McDavid’s seventh goal of this playoffs.

“That’s the difference in the game,” Hill said. “You give two there and and it’s a tie game and who knows what happens from there? Our guys did a great job bearing down.”