Mike Breen, Mark Jackson to call Celtics-76ers Game 7 over Mark Jones and Doris Burke

Heard a lot of gripes that Mark Jones and Doris Burke, who have called the ESPN games during the Celtics-76ers series, have been, let’s say, more enthusiastic for Sixers highlights than Celtics highlights.
I don’t believe that’s the case — no broadcaster I’ve talked to has championed Jayson Tatum more through the years than Burke — but I will concede that Jones’s enthusiasm sometimes seems influenced by the home crowd. Sunday’s Game 7 would have been the final test for that theory, but Jones and Burke won’t be at the Garden.
ESPN/ABC substituted Mike Breen and Mark Jackson into the lineup after the Lakers/Warriors series ended Saturday night. Jeff Van Gundy, who is also part of ESPN/ABC’s top team, won’t be a part of Sunday’s broadcast. He has a previously scheduled day off.
Advertisement
Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.