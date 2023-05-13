Mike Breen, Mark Jackson to call Celtics-76ers Game 7 over Mark Jones and Doris Burke

Heard a lot of gripes that Mark Jones and Doris Burke, who have called the ESPN games during the Celtics-76ers series, have been, let’s say, more enthusiastic for Sixers highlights than Celtics highlights.

I don’t believe that’s the case — no broadcaster I’ve talked to has championed Jayson Tatum more through the years than Burke — but I will concede that Jones’s enthusiasm sometimes seems influenced by the home crowd. Sunday’s Game 7 would have been the final test for that theory, but Jones and Burke won’t be at the Garden.