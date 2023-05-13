fb-pixel Skip to main content
Sports Media

Mike Breen, Mark Jackson to call Celtics-76ers Game 7 over Mark Jones and Doris Burke

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 13, 2023, 40 minutes ago
Mike Breen (right) and Mark Jackson (left) will be on the call for Celtics-76ers Game 7.Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Heard a lot of gripes that Mark Jones and Doris Burke, who have called the ESPN games during the Celtics-76ers series, have been, let’s say, more enthusiastic for Sixers highlights than Celtics highlights.

I don’t believe that’s the case — no broadcaster I’ve talked to has championed Jayson Tatum more through the years than Burke — but I will concede that Jones’s enthusiasm sometimes seems influenced by the home crowd. Sunday’s Game 7 would have been the final test for that theory, but Jones and Burke won’t be at the Garden.

ESPN/ABC substituted Mike Breen and Mark Jackson into the lineup after the Lakers/Warriors series ended Saturday night. Jeff Van Gundy, who is also part of ESPN/ABC’s top team, won’t be a part of Sunday’s broadcast. He has a previously scheduled day off.

Advertisement

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.

Boston Globe Today