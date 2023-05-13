Inside the 2023 NFL schedule: What’s new, what’s notable, and who has the toughest slate

“There definitely was a plan in place, ‘If these things don’t get done by the draft, maybe we should hedge a little bit. Maybe not so many Jets and Ravens games in prime time,’ ” North, the vice president of broadcast planning, said in a media call Friday following the release of the schedule. “The uncertainty hanging over the whole process, we were frankly lucky. We were fortunate those planes landed prior to the draft.”

Those billions of schedule permutations the NFL had worked through over the last several months might have to get tossed out.

NFL schedule-maker Mike North got a little nervous a few weeks ago when the calendar flipped to draft week. Aaron Rodgers still wasn’t a Jet, and Lamar Jackson still was threatening a holdout with the Ravens.

While Rodgers and Jackson held up the proceedings, they were hardly the only variables at play. The NFL says the schedule that was released on Thursday night was one of approximately 1 quadrillion possible combinations, taking 26,000 factors into play, including stadium availability, travel, TV requests, rivalries, and competitive fairness.

North pointed to the Bengals at Chiefs game, which was requested by or considered for Sunday night, Monday night, Thursday night, a Fox national game, the Kickoff Game, the Black Friday game, and a Germany game before ultimately landing in the 4:25 p.m. national window for CBS in Week 17.

“Multiply that conversation by all 272 [games], and you could see how incredibly immense the solution space gets,” North said. “The truth is we could start over again every day, and to a certain extent we do. Because every time you hit the button, the computers go all the way back to square one and start searching through an infinite space.”

Let’s take a look at the top story lines, news, and nuggets from the 2023 schedule:

What’s new in 2023

The NFL is implementing a few significant changes this year:

▪ One of the biggest is flex scheduling for “Monday Night Football,” which can take place during Weeks 12-17. The NFL will only flex a game from Sunday afternoon to Monday night, and CBS and Fox will each have the ability to protect one game each week, so ESPN won’t get to have its choice of games. But the NFL is allowing ESPN to get better late-season matchups, at the expense of ticket-buying fans, whose plans will be affected.

▪ The NFL is introducing a new Black Friday game, to be broadcast on Amazon Prime. North said the Bengals enthusiastically raised their hand to host the game and wanted to make it their yearly tradition. The NFL instead scheduled Dolphins at Jets, because Rodgers and the New York TV market draw the most eyeballs.

▪ For the first time, teams are allowed to play on short rest more than once per season. The Bears, Saints, and Steelers each will play two short-week games on “Thursday Night Football.”

The NFL technically made every game a “free agent” for the networks, ending the traditional CBS-AFC and Fox-NFC associations. But only sort of.

The NFL wants to make sure that all of the national TV windows get the best games, so Eagles at Patriots in Week 1 gets placed on CBS at 4:25 p.m. even though it technically should be a Fox game.

But the networks still want the traditional associations, and teams have minimum appearance requirements with their network. Fox Sports’s Mark Mulvihill tweeted, “Fox NFL is still very clearly an NFC package. Why do we care so much about this when the AFC has so many good QBs? — 30 million more people in NFC markets — $2 trillion-plus more in local economic activity — Fox owns affiliates in 14 NFC markets.”

▪ In addition to Amazon Prime televising 15 games on Thursday (and one on Friday), the NFL will televise a game on ESPN+ for the second straight year (Falcons-Jaguars from London) and for the first time will air a game exclusively on NBC’s Peacock service (Bills-Chargers in Week 16).

Toughest schedules

▪ The toughest schedule based on opponents’ winning percentage in 2022: Eagles (.566), Dolphins (.554), Patriots (.549), Cowboys (.549), Giants (.549). The Bills rank seventh (.542) but lead the NFL with 10 games against 2022 playoff teams.

▪ The easiest schedules: Falcons (.417), Saints (.427), Texans (.431), Colts (.434), Titans (.448).

▪ Four teams will have three-game road trips this season: Giants in Weeks 9-11, Titans in Weeks 9-11, Panthers in Weeks 12-14, and Broncos in Weeks 13-15.

Josh Allen (left) and Joe Burrow will go at it again in Week 9 this season. Bryan M. Bennett/Getty

Best games

Some of the best games of the season include:

Week 4: Chiefs at Jets — the first-ever matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Rodgers.

Week 9: Bills at Bengals — the first game in a round-robin between the AFC’s top contenders.

Week 9 and 10: Texans at Panthers and Colts at Panthers — C.J. Stroud vs. Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson vs. Young.

Week 11: Eagles at Chiefs — a Super Bowl rematch.

Week 13: 49ers at Eagles — an NFC Championship game rematch.

Week 14: Bills at Chiefs — another AFC round-robin game.

Week 17: Bengals at Chiefs — an AFC Championship game rematch and the final round-robin game.

As for the holiday games:

▪ The Thanksgiving schedule features two traditional matchups — Packers-Lions and Commanders-Cowboys — before finishing the night with 49ers-Seahawks, the first Thanksgiving NFL game played in Seattle.

— The NFL is holding a tripleheader on Christmas Day, but said it won’t hold Christmas games in years when the holiday falls during the middle of the week.

Prime-time TV

▪ The Chiefs, Bills, and Cowboys lead the league with six prime-time games, but surprisingly so do the Chargers despite their lack of success or a large fan base. Everyone wants a piece of the Chiefs, who have just one game scheduled for the regional 1 p.m. window (Week 2 at Jacksonville).

▪ The Jets, Giants, Packers, Vikings, Raiders, Eagles, and 49ers each get five national TV games. The surprises in there are the Packers, who may struggle with Jordan Love at quarterback and a rebuilding roster, and the Raiders, who went 6-11 last year. But with four of the Raiders’ prime-time games at home, it seems that the NFL is looking to give extra visibility to Allegiant Stadium, home of this season’s Super Bowl on CBS.

▪ The Commanders got just one prime-time game (”Thursday Night Football” against the Bears), while the Texans, Falcons, Cardinals, and Colts got zero. The Falcons are a bit of a surprise, as they may have an exciting offense.

The Colts and Falcons at least get standalone games when they play in Europe at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The Texans and Cardinals, who may be without quarterback Kyler Murray for a while as he returns from ACL surgery, truly get zero visibility, with all 17 games played in regional time slots.

With Kyler Murray working his way back from injury, the Cardinals won't be in front of prime time audiences this season. Christian Petersen/Getty

Patriots

The Patriots get some national spotlight, with four prime-time games plus a standalone game in Germany. As North pointed out, they basically got one of everything — one Sunday night (Dolphins), one Monday night (Chiefs), one CBS national window (Eagles), one Fox national window (Cowboys), one Thursday game (Steelers), and a Christmas Eve game on NFL Network (Broncos).

▪ When asked why the NFL gave the Patriots four prime-time games, Onnie Bose, the NFL’s vice president of broadcasting, cited “the legacy of the team,” “the competitiveness of the AFC East,” and “they’ve got some strong opponents.” In other words, it’s more about the opponent and the team’s past, because the Patriots aren’t expected to be very good.

▪ With an opening game against the defending NFC champion Eagles, and road games against Rodgers and the Jets and Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Weeks 3 and 4, the Patriots’ Week 2 home game against the Dolphins is as close to a must-win as you can get in September.

▪ The Patriots have zero games against opponents coming off their bye. The Rams and 49ers play four such games.

Miscellany

▪ The Jets are obviously a hot ticket thanks to Rodgers. The Jets have five games in prime time, four games in the national 4:25 p.m. slot, and the Black Friday game. They are also the only AFC East team that doesn’t have to travel internationally.

▪ What a brutal schedule for the Bills, especially on the road. They play the Bengals, Chiefs, and Eagles on the road, plus the Jets, Dolphins, Chargers, and Patriots, and the Jaguars in London. The Bills’ only easy road game, potentially, is at Washington.

▪ The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs get six games in prime time, seven national games at 4:25 p.m., a Germany game against the Dolphins, and a CBS/Nickelodeon Slimecast against the Raiders on Christmas Day. And they get to play the Bengals and Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs continue to get all the breaks.

▪ It wasn’t surprising to see the Bills and Titans each offer to give up a home game to play in London. When the NFL implemented the 17-game schedule, it instituted a rotation in which each team would give up one home game every eight years for Europe. The Bills and Titans want to get their games out of the way now before they open up new stadiums in a few years.

▪ The Falcons, Ravens, Bills, and Jaguars are opting not to take a bye after their London games. They each have a home game the following week.

▪ The Cowboys and Chiefs will each make three appearances on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” which is still the signature game of the week. Eleven teams won’t play on “SNF” at all, including the Rams and the entire NFC South.

▪ A year after playing no prime time games, the Lions were booked for the Kickoff Game against the Chiefs, and a total of four prime-time games plus Thanksgiving. The Lions entering a season with high expectations? What could possibly go wrong?

TEAM LEADER?

Jackson passes on workouts

Lamar Jackson is not attending voluntary workouts for the Ravens. Gail Burton/Associated Press

Quarterback Lamar Jackson had an interesting way of celebrating his new five-year, $260 million contract, by skipping the Ravens’ voluntary workouts this past week.

It’s certainly not a big deal in the grand scheme, but surely the Ravens would prefer to have their team leader in attendance. Jackson could start working with new teammates such as first-round receiver Zay Flowers, and learn a new offense under new coordinator Todd Monken.

Jackson has offseason workout bonuses totaling $750,000 in each year from 2024-27, requiring him to participate in 80 percent of the workouts. But he doesn’t have a bonus this year, and coincidentally or not, hasn’t attended.

“I know Lamar is working hard,” Monken told reporters. “We look forward to getting them here and getting up to speed to what we’re doing offensively. I think that’s probably the biggest challenge, but it’s football. When they get here, they get here, and we’ll get them up to speed.”

ETC.

Jaguars’ home away from home

In another first for the NFL this year, the Jaguars will be the first team to play back-to-back games in London. They will play a “home” game against the Falcons at Wembley Stadium, followed by a road game against the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The NFL dreams of one day having an entire division of teams in Europe, and the Jaguars are a prime candidate to be part of it. They have played a game in London every year since 2013 (excluding 2020), and also have major stadium issues back home.

Jacksonville’s mayor, Lenny Curry, said on radio station 1010XL this past week that proposed renovations to TIAA Bank Field could force the Jaguars out of their home for two seasons, 2025 and 2026, which he called a “best-case scenario.”

The Jaguars could find a temporary venue in Orlando, and the University of Florida has offered its football stadium. But the NFL and Jaguars may instead choose to eventually ship off to Europe.

Snyder finally on the way out

On Friday came the best news to hit the Commanders franchise in at least a decade, and of course it came away from the field. Dan Snyder’s loathsome 24-year run as owner is mercifully coming to an end as Snyder reached an agreement to sell the team to D.C.-area businessman Josh Harris for an NFL-record $6.05 billion. The deal is still subject to approval of 24 owners, which could happen as early as this coming week at the owners’ meetings in Minneapolis.

Snyder’s tenure was marked by failure on the field and disgrace off of it. His team won just two playoff games in 24 years, turning one of the NFL’s crown jewel franchises into a laughingstock that couldn’t sell out its own stadium. Notoriously litigious and petty, Snyder sued season ticket-holders, charged $25 for parking on Fan Appreciation Day, and allegedly skimmed profits from fellow owners.

And his tenure was most notable for the deplorable culture of misogyny, sexual harassment, and assault that ran rampant in his team’s workplace, leading to multiple NFL investigations, a congressional investigation, and ultimately the forced sale of the team.

Good riddance, Dan Snyder. The NFL won’t miss you for a second.

Extra points

Foster Moreau signed a three-year deal with the Saints, two months after he was diagnosed with cancer. Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Saints helped tight end Foster Moreau discover that he had cancer, and now they’re going to help him continue his football career. Moreau signed a three-year, $12 million deal this past week with the Saints, less than two months after they discovered that he had Hodgkin’s lymphoma during a typical free agent medical exam. The contract comes with $8 million guaranteed, which means Moreau, a New Orleans native who just spent four years with the Raiders, is likely guaranteed a roster spot in 2024 … Punter Matt Araiza, released by the Bills in August, should likely get an opportunity to try out for the NFL again after the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office determined this past week that Araiza was not present at an alleged rape in 2021. But he still has a civil suit pending against him, with the accuser seeking $50,000. “Settling is admitting guilt,” Araiza told USA Today. “That’s not the truth. That’s not what happened.” But $50,000 might be a small price to pay to avoid a court battle and get his NFL career back on track … The Buccaneers say that Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield are going to get equal reps with the starting offense. But that only works during offseason workouts and for the first week or two of training camp, as the Buccaneers need to pick their starter and give him as much work as possible before the season. It would be a big upset if Mayfield loses out to Trask … Patrick Mahomes signed a contract for $450 million back in 2020, but the Chiefs may have to give him a little pay raise to keep him happy. Mahomes’s $45 million average now ranks seventh in the NFL. The reigning MVP and Super Bowl champion shouldn’t be making less than Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, and Kyler Murray, among others.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.