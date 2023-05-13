Game 40: Cardinals at Red Sox lineups and notes

After James Paxton’s strong return was squandered by a bullpen blowup on Friday, another resurgent veteran lefty will take the ball Saturday when Chris Sale makes his eighth start of the season.

After a disastrous start to the year, the lanky southpaw has found his groove with positive outings in three of his last four starts.

It’s an all lefty-affair at Fenway Park, with the Cardinals turning to Steven Matz, who is still in search of his first win of the season.