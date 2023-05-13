Game 40: Cardinals at Red Sox lineups and notes

After James Paxton’s strong return was squandered by a bullpen blowup on Friday, another resurgent veteran lefty will take the ball Saturday when Chris Sale makes his eighth start of the season.
After a disastrous start to the year, the lanky southpaw has found his groove with positive outings in three of his last four starts.
It’s an all lefty-affair at Fenway Park, with the Cardinals turning to Steven Matz, who is still in search of his first win of the season.
Lineups
CARDINALS (14-25): TBA
Pitching: LHP Steven Matz (0-4, 5.70 ERA)
RED SOX (22-17): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (3-2, 6.37 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Cardinals vs. Sale: Nolan Arenado 1-3, Willson Contreras 0-3
Red Sox vs. Matz: Bobby Dalbec 2-7, Rafael Devers 4-9, Jarren Duran 1-1, Kiké Hernández 7-23, Rob Refsnyder 2-3, Justin Turner 3-15, Alex Verdugo 4-11
Stat of the day: The Red Sox suffered their first loss when leading after eight innings on Friday (they were 20-0 previously).
Notes: Sale has thrown at least five innings in his last four starts, completing six innings on three of those occasions, and striking out 26 batters in 23 ⅓ innings ... Sale has only faced the Cardinals once, allowing one run and six hits in eight innings during a no-decision for the White Sox in 2015 ... Matz is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox ... Cardinals star Nolan Arenado had four hits, including a two-run home run, on Friday. Arenado is 8-for-16 with three home runs and six RBIs in his past four games against Boston dating to last June.
