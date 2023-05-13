Red Sox squander sterling return to the mound from James Paxton as bullpen blows two leads to Cardinals

It had the makings of another come-from-behind win for the Red Sox. It would have been their 14th of the year, the most in the majors.

His Red Sox had taken a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the eighth, scoring two in the frame following a Rafael Devers run-scoring double and an RBI groundout by a pinch-hitting Raimel Tapia.

But Jansen, who recorded his 400th save Wednesday and was honored at Fenway Park before Friday’s game, came out flat, walking Paul DeJong, who then stole second, and allowing a Lars Nootbaar RBI single. Nolan Gorman entered the box and launched a two-run homer to right, cementing an 8-6 Red Sox loss.

Jansen faced four hitters. All reached base.

It was a shame since, in his first start since 2021 — and his first as a Red Sox — James Paxton’s outing couldn’t have gone any better.

The lefthander yielded just two runs on a Nolan Arenado two-run homer in the first inning that landed in the Green Monster seats. He topped out at 98 miles per hour, weaponizing his fastball to suffocate the St. Louis hitters for nine strikeouts over five innings.

Starter Adam Wainwright held the Red Sox scoreless for the first three frames, but Alex Verdugo opened up the fourth with a line-drive double down the left-field line. Justin Turner drew a one-out walk, and Rafael Devers moved the runners over to second and third with his ground out to first. Jarren Duran then delivered a two-run single on a broken bat that reached the green space in short right field.

Back-to-back homers in the fifth by Enmanuel Valdez and Connor Wong put the Red Sox ahead, 4-2.

But not for long after Josh Winckowski came out for the the sixth inning and Willson Contreras pounded a solo shot to right-center. The Cardinals strung together four straight hits off Winckowski to tie the game, 4-4.

The Cardinals took the lead when Richard Bleier replaced Winckowski surrendered an RBI double to Nootbaar. .

