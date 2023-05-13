Rockies righthander Ryan Feltner takes line drive off head, able to walk off the field

DENVER — Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was struck in the head by a line drive in the second inning of Colorado’s 7-4 loss to the Phillies on Saturday night and was able to walk off the field on his own.

Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound at 92.7 miles per hour. The ball went off the right, back side of Feltner’s head. The righthander immediately collapsed to the ground as the ball deflected to first baseman C.J. Cron. Castellanos was safe with a single.

Feltner didn’t appear to lose consciousness. He lay on his stomach and was squinting his eyes as two members of the Colorado training stuff sprinted to the mound. With the crowd hushed, Feltner eventually sat up, then got to his feet.