Stakes are raised for futures of Celtics and 76ers in Game 7 showdown

The Celtics are fortunate to be here. They traveled to Philadelphia down, three games to two, and had to win in a raucous environment just to extend the series. Yet, going home isn’t necessarily an advantage for the Celtics. They have already lost three times at TD Garden in this postseason and were dropped six times at home in last year’s postseason.

This will be the third Game 7 for this Celtics core in the past two years and they’ve won their previous two. The repercussions from Sunday’s Eastern Conference semifinal finale are enormous for both Boston and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The hope is that coach Joe Mazzulla saved this series with his decision to start Robert Williams along with Al Horford to give the Celtics a defensive boost and allow for easier baskets on Williams lobs. The players relished the decision and tried feeding Williams too many times in certain stretches, bombarding him with an array of bail-out passes, hoping he could turn those into layups.

Mazzulla said he wanted his team to play freer in Game 6 and it obliged, looking similar to last year’s club that relied on interior defense to win games. The Celtics held the 76ers to 86 points on 36.1 percent shooting and the 76ers besides Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey shot just 12 for 44.

The Celtics will have to expect the 76ers’ supporting cast to be better in Game 7.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers is 17-32 in potential elimination games in his coaching career and 6-9 in Game 7s, some of those as Celtics coach. What’s more, Rivers hasn’t coached a team to the conference finals since 2011-12, when he pushed an aging Big Three against LeBron James and the Miami Heat and lost in Game 7.

There could be significant changes for the 76ers. James Harden has a player option in his contract and may look to return to Houston to end his career. Rivers has helped Philadelphia improve, but the perception is the 76ers are wasting Embiid’s prime years falling short of their championship goals.

The Sixers’ job is difficult. The franchise decided to rebuild after reaching the conference semifinals in 2012 and missed the playoffs and won just 109 games during The Process, the revival plan that included drafting Embiid and Ben Simmons with their lottery picks. Simmons eventually became an All-Star before flaming out in Rivers’s first year and getting traded to Brooklyn for the mercurial Harden, who reached an NBA Finals 11 years ago in Oklahoma City but hasn’t been since.

Rivers accepted the Philadelphia job after failing to uplift the Clippers to even the conference finals, being removed after Los Angeles blew a three games to one lead to the Nuggets in the bubble in 2020. In his previous two seasons in Philadelphia, the 76ers did not advance to where they are now, the conference semifinals.

It’s been 15 years since Rivers led the Celtics to the NBA championship. Not one player from that team is active in the NBA. And while he’s likely headed for the Hall of Fame, there is increased pressure on the 61-year-old to finally deliver with a team featuring two MVPs.

“We’re confident, just period,” Rivers said after Game 6. “We’ve been confident. We were confident going into [Game 6], but we didn’t win the game. They were confident, too. It was two teams trying to win. Give them credit, they won the game.”

The Celtics fully realize that Harden and De’Anthony Melton are highly unlikely to combine for 0 for 10 from the 3-point line and that Embiid, in the biggest game of his career, is going to be more offensively aggressive and adjust to Boston’s double-big lineup.

“The simple things are the most important things,” Mazzulla said of Game 7. “As much as it’s about adjustments and technique and all that stuff, it’s about the simple details. Being together, being connected and communicating, those things are the things that are important.

“We know how to win easy and we know how to battle to the death.”

The repercussions in Boston are monumental if the Celtics don’t make it out of this series. Would management bring the same team back for another run? Do they need upgrades? Was this team’s talent overestimated?

The Celtics had enough guile to pull out a difficult Game 6 at Philadelphia when the 76ers had every motivation to win and a fourth-quarter lead. And they come home with momentum after figuring out a way to better defend the 76ers in Game 6.

Game 7s are usually a battle of attrition. It’s been a long season for both teams. The Celtics have more depth, although Mazzulla used just seven players in Game 6. But with a two-day break, he’s likely to use those seven for heavier minutes because the stakes are highest.

It will be an entertaining afternoon at TD Garden. Two franchises who are fierce rivals, battling for Eastern Conference supremacy for decades, play another epic game for the heavyweight title of each other.

“Heart, who wants it more,” Marcus Smart said. “Everybody knows everybody’s plays. It’s a 0-0 series and one win is all you need. It’s going to be a bloodfest. It’s Frazier and Ali. You’ve got to be ready.”













