Stephen Curry, coach Steve Kerr believe Warriors will chase more championships

The defending champions’ season ended in a 122-101 loss in Game 6 to the Lakers in Los Angeles on Friday night, the first time this core group of Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have been eliminated before the NBA Finals after 19 straight playoff series wins against Western Conference opponents under coach Steve Kerr. Golden State also failed to to win at least one road game after doing so in an NBA-record 28 consecutive series.

“No matter how different it looks, I think we understand each other, what we all bring to the table and trust that we’re just gonna compete until the wheels fall off,” the 35-year-old Curry said.

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry is far from ready to accept that these Warriors are done chasing championships together.

Sure, the Warriors, who beat the Celtics in six games in last year’s Finals, realize all of the outside speculation that the Curry-led dynasty could be done. The franchise captured four titles over eight years, reaching the Finals in five straight seasons from 2015-19.

“It’s probably too raw right now for me to think about,” Kerr said. “The one thing I will say is that Draymond, Klay, Steph, our core guys, they’ve got plenty left. There’s still plenty in the tank there. I thought they all had great seasons. It may not have ended on a high note but all three guys are still high-level players and I still feel like this team has championship potential. We didn’t get there this year but it’s not like this is the end of the road.”

The Warriors never could consistently find their rhythm on the road. They went 11-30 away from Chase Center on the way to a 44-38 regular-season record.

The quest for a repeat title began with Green punching Jordan Poole during training camp, then the Warriors worked through that team crisis only to struggle on the road and miss key players to injury for long stretches. The continuity was rarely there.

“Last year we were a little bit more together,” Andrew Wiggins said Saturday, adding, “I feel like the future’s bright for this organization, all the players.”

Golden State needed Curry’s 50-point masterpiece in Game 7 at Sacramento in the first round to beat the Kings and become the first defending champion to rally from a 2-0 deficit.

Then he and Thompson struggled to knock down the key shots against the Lakers. Golden State's 365 missed 3-pointers in the first two rounds are the most in NBA history, topping the 2020 Rockets' 358. And after going a combined 6 for 26 from deep in the deciding Game 6, Curry and Thompson became one of only three pairs to each have missed 10 or more 3s in the same playoff game.

Now, they will part ways and work to regroup again — and see how the roster might change.

“We will all collectively kind of handle those at the right time. I think obviously, start at the top and working down in terms of trying to put together the best team possible next year,” Curry said. “Making sure all the pieces fit and understanding how we can retool to put ourselves in position to be legit championship contender because for us, that’s all we’re worried about.”