Should the Bruins make bold move to try to acquire No. 1 draft pick from Blackhawks?

All the hype proved true, and now looks like it even might have been tempered, for the Oilers when they plucked Connor McDavid at No. 1 in 2015. Results have been disappointing for the Rangers’ Alexis Lafreniere , the top prize in 2020 and the perceived Next One after McDavid.

Will Connor Bedard , the highly touted center from WHL Regina, prove to be the next generational rainmaker? History, as we witnessed with Jumbo Joe, has dealt a mixed hand.

On the evening of June 28, in the growing hockey metropolis of Nashville, the Chicago Blackhawks will embark on their version of the Joe Thornton journey, which had the Bruins selecting a would-be generational center No. 1 overall in the 1997 draft.

Advertisement

Thornton, touted as a hybrid of Mike Modano and Eric Lindros upon his arrival on Causeway Street, had a superb career (1,714 games/1,539 points), his game and overall demeanor in the end a far closer match to Modano’s slick style than L’Enfant Terrible’s brute force.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

Chronic concussion issues forced Lindros out of the game at 34, while Modano and Thornton made it past 40. No telling how Lindros might have adapted his game, if at all, had he enjoyed a longer career.

Had Thornton not been wheeled to San Jose after 532 games in Black and Gold, he might have fulfilled the generational/transformational label that Bedard will bring with him to the Blackhawks. Bedard is more of a shooter, having averaged 60 goals in his final two seasons of juniors, while Thornton lived to dish, averaging 35 goals in his last two years with OHL Sault Ste. Marie. Bedard’s more prolific stick could be the booster engine that provides him with a faster ascension.

Over these next six weeks, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson no doubt will be barraged with trade offers for the speedy, shifty Bedard. That’s nothing new, but history shows that GMs holding the No. 1 prize rarely can be talked out of it. And with the salary cap an ever-present concern for all, Davidson will delight as much in having Bedard in Chicago as cheap(er) labor for the next three seasons.

Advertisement

In the bygone days of 1982, long before the cap, Bruins GM Harry Sinden didn’t swap out of the No. 1 spot, but instead cut a deal with North Stars boss Lou Nanne, agreeing not to select Brian Bellows first overall. Nanne shipped winger Brad Palmer to Boston in kind, with Sinden agreeing to select Gord Kluzak at No. 1. Bellows and his “generational” tag were plucked by Nanne at No. 2.

Would Connor Bedard be worth a huge gamble? Darren Calabrese/Associated Press

Unlike back then, it will be the tight economics of today’s cap era that will bring substantive offers to Davidson’s doorstep. A lot of clubs are feeling the pinch, given the cap will tick up only $1 million — to $83.5 million — for next season. The Bruins, among the clubs most squeezed by the cap after GM Don Sweeney’s aggressive personnel push for the Cup, should be in on the action.

As noted here last week, of all the contracts Sweeney has written on the current roster, only David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm hold no-trade guarantees. Everyone else is in play, including franchise back liner Charlie McAvoy and sure-shot Vezina winner Linus Ullmark, if Sweeney cares or dares to make a legit Bedard bid. If he sweetened the pot with, say, Jake DeBrusk, then it’s a package that has the potential to catch Davidson’s ear.

Advertisement

The Blackhawks, who plummeted this season as part of a tank ploy to acquire Bedard, immediately would be back in the West’s wild-card mix. But Davidson could have a back line headlined by a pair of right-shot defensemen, Seth Jones and McAvoy, along with the presumptive Vezina winner and a speedy winger who just produced a career-high 50 points.

A year from now, Davidson could entertain the idea of signing Auston Matthews, his deal expired in Toronto, as the Blackhawks’ franchise center. Matthews would be 26 on July 1, 2024. Ditto for McAvoy.

The Bruins would be left to move forward with Bedard, who’d arrive as their most highly touted prospect since Thornton, signed to a budget-friendly, entry-level contract. Sweeney also would have shoveled $18.5 million in cap dough out the door, maybe 30 percent of which would go to Jeremy Swayman (RFA with arbitration rights) as his new No. 1 goaltender. Swayman and second-year pro Brandon Bussi would be the new tandem.

Of the other 10-12 clubs squeezed tight for financial elbow room, none could rival a McAvoy-Ullmark-DeBrusk offer. The Hurricanes could entice the Blackhawks with slick center Sebastian Aho, only 25, as a substitute for McAvoy as the package’s crown jewel, but not come close to matching the Ullmark-DeBrusk portion.

Aho also stands a year from unrestricted free agency, while McAvoy’s deal, at $9.5 million per year, won’t term out until the spring of 2030. Length matters.

Advertisement

It would be a huge, bold play for both sides, and no doubt a shock to Blackhawks fans, who reportedly plunked down $2.5 million in new season-ticket sales in the 90 minutes after Chicago won the right in Monday night’s lottery to select Bedard in the June draft.

But it wouldn’t be the first time these two franchises mutually chose the bold path.

On May 15, 1967, the Blackhawks shipped Phil Esposito (25), Ken Hodge (22), and Fred Stanfield (23) to Boston for Gilles Marotte (21), Pit Martin (23), and Jack Norris (24).

History that day dealt a mixed hand, albeit with the Bruins left to collect the chips.

SOME TRADES BEST NOT MADE

Islanders held firm for Potvin

Denis Potvin won four Stanley Cups as a cornerstone member of the dynastic Islanders. Ray Stubblebine

A half-century ago, clubs came knocking at the door of Bill Torrey, then GM of the expansion Islanders, who held the No. 1 pick in the 1973 draft. Denis Potvin was by far the most coveted name in the draft, compared by many possibly to be the next Bobby Orr.

The comparisons were serious and proved to be fairly accurate. No one has proved to be the next Orr, but Potvin and Ray Bourque are as close as it gets. All share space in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Potvin was about to arrive from the Ottawa 67′s, where his junior CV included not only 123 points in his final season, but an average of more than 200 penalty minutes over his last three seasons. He had dynamic puckhandling talent, a searing shot, and alpha swagger and snarl, in an era when that kind of feistiness mattered.

Advertisement

Legendary Montreal GM Sammy Pollock pressed Torrey for weeks leading up to the draft. He coveted Potvin. Prior to the 1970 draft, Pollock sent his first-round pick and minor league winger Ernie Hickey to the California Golden Seals in a deal that netted the Habs the No. 1 pick in the next year’s draft.

Et voila, Pollock turned the No. 1 pick in ‘71 into Guy Lafleur. More Cups followed. Many more. And many more if only he could add Potvin.

Boston Globe Today Sports | May 12, 2023 Share Watch today’s full episode of Boston Globe Today Sports from May 12, 2023

In Montreal for the draft in ‘73, the relentless Pollock twice walked Torrey around the block that encompassed the Queen Elizabeth Hotel, where the draft typically was staged in those days. He kept offering names. The polite Torrey kept listening.

“He wouldn’t give up,” Torrey said. “I listened, but I wasn’t budging.”

Torrey never revealed the names Pollock put in play. More than 10 years later, when your faithful puck chronicler was the New York Times beat man assigned to the Islanders, he still wouldn’t reveal them. The package likely included the Habs’ first pick, No. 8, in that same draft, which they eventually used to select Bob Gainey. The Islanders could have had Gainey or perhaps Rick Middleton, chosen No. 14 by the Rangers.

Pollock’s last-ditch offer came on draft day just as Torrey was about to leave the huddle at the Islanders table and announce Potvin’s name. As author Stan Fischler recounted in a story some five years ago, Pollock called out from the Canadiens table to league president Clarence Campbell.

“May I interrupt for a moment,” Pollock asked of Campbell, “to have a word with Mr. Torrey?”

Moment granted. Moment passed. Torrey held firm, drafted Potvin, who became the cornerstone of an Islanders dynasty that racked up four consecutive Stanley Cup titles (1980-83).

Kyle Davidson, you’re on the clock.

ETC.

Draisaitl driving Oilers in playoffs

Leon Draisaitl has been unstoppable for the Oilers in the playoffs. Ethan Miller/Getty

Connor McDavid continues to mesmerize, but the scoring force for Edmonton in the playoffs has been Leon Draisaitl. The German-born center/wing connected for 13 goals in the Oilers’ first 10 postseason games, positioning him to eclipse the NHL record for goals in a playoff season.

The mark (19) is co-owned by ex-Bruins draft pick Reggie Leach and Hall of Fame Oilers wing Jari Kurri. Leach produced 19 across 16 games in the spring of 1976 and Kurri over 18 games in ‘85.

The Bruins used the No. 3 pick overall in 1970, just days after clinching the Cup at the Garden on the famed Flying Bobby goal, to draft Leach out of junior (Flin Flon). Less than two years later, at the 1972 trade deadline, they wheeled him to Charlie Finley’s Golden Seals in the swap that brought Carol Vadnais to the Bruins’ back line.

Leach, subsequently dealt from the Seals to the Flyers in May 1974, won the Cup with the Broad Streeters in ‘75 and amassed his 19 the following spring, when they were rubbed out by the Canadiens, 4-0, in the Cup Final.

Kurri’s 19 strikes in ‘85 helped the Oilers to their second consecutive Cup in the Wayne Gretzky era. Gretzky that same spring posted 17 goals and 47 points — postseason career highs for the Great One.

Draisaitl and the Oilers faced Bruce Cassidy’s Vegas Golden Knights Friday night in Game 5 of their Round 2 series. Game 6 will be Sunday in Edmonton.

Front office status quo

The first-round flop on Causeway Street will not bring change to the management team of Don Sweeney and team president Cam Neely, according to Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs.

Asked first if his father, Jeremy Jacobs, wanted change in light of the crash and burn, the younger Jacobs noted during Tuesday’s somber news conference at the Garden that it’s not in the owner’s nature to demand firings.

“I couldn’t say that he’s called me to say, ‘I want somebody gone … I want this guy gone or that guy gone, or this person promoted,’ ” said Charlie Jacobs. “That’s not how he operates. He puts faith in the management team we have here and counts on us to execute.”

The senior Jacobs certainly inserted his will in the summer of 2006, forcing Harry Sinden, then 73, to resign after 17 years as team president. It was the same summer, after his club failed to make the playoffs and also dealt Joe Thornton to San Jose (Novemebr 2005), that Jacobs directed the hiring of Peter Chiarelli to replace the fired Mike O’Connell as GM.

The senior Jacobs, now 83, did not attend Tuesday’s conference. Once a fixture at most every important Bruins-related media event for decades, the chairman has not been seen here as frequently in recent years. Son Charlie mainly speaks for the owner.

Asked if he wanted change, the junior Jacobs sounded equally firm in going forward with his fellow chief decision makers.

“I feel like our general manager, our team president pushed all the right buttons to deliver the best possible team we could for this year,” he said. “And I applaud them for the work they’ve done. I am far from asking for a management change.”

Loose pucks

Petr Klima died May 4 at age 58. Max Ortiz/Associated Press

Petr Klima, the ex-Oilers winger who died on May 4 in Czechia, was born in the same town just northwest of Prague (Chomutov) where Bruins winger Jakub Lauko lives and played leading up to Boston drafting him (No. 77) in 2018. No official word yet on the cause of Klima’s death. He was found at his home in Chomutov, some 60 miles northwest of Prague … Eric Lindros, in part because his career was comparatively brief, finished with better than a point-per-game average (760 games/865 points/1.14 average). Mike Modano finished with 1,374 points in 1,499 games … Joe Thornton, 43, has yet to make formal his retirement. Had he returned to the Panthers for another late kick (he was 5-5–10 in 34 games last season), he might be working on a ride to the Eastern Conference finals … Of all the NHLers to have played 450 games or more, only 64 averaged a point-per-game or better. Gretzky (1.931) tops the list. Only two defensemen eclipsed the mark: No. 5 Bobby Orr (1.393) and 34. Paul Coffey (1.087). Ex-Bruin Charlie Simmer, who came to Boston as a Triple Crown Line refugee from Los Angeles, is No. 65 on the list at 0.999 … Prior to leaving for Seattle to be a Kraken assistant coach two years ago, Jay Leach was on track for possible head coach duty behind the Bruins bench. Now 43, the 2001 Providence College alum could be a candidate to replace Gerard Gallant as Rangers boss … Longtime 98.5 The Sports Hub producer Howie Sylvester, who broke into the local radio business some 35 years ago on the WHDH broadcast that had Curt Gowdy and Jon Morris calling Patriots games, called it a career with the Bruins’ Game 7 loss to the Panthers. Between his Bruins and Patriots duties in recent years, he typically worked 100-plus games a season. “I’ll miss it, sure, but I’m ready,” said Sylvester. “For a kid from Southie, who loved the Bruins from Day One, it’s been a dream, especially working with hockey players.” Sylvester, 63, plans to keep active with a multitude of freelance gigs, including producing college basketball and football games, and the odd 98-stroke game of golf. Or is it 98.5 strokes? “Feeling some withdrawal already,” he said. “I’m not really good with free time, never have been.” ... And so it is written: From this day forward, all player fines assessed in the Stanley Cup playoffs will be designated to ESPN for an upgrade in its sound technology, making it possible for the announcers to be heard over the crowd noise. The current string-and-tin-can tech, procured at the Lechmere Sales clearance counter, just ain’t cutting it. We good? Hello? Mic check, mic check, hello? Hey, this thing working?

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.