Three share lead at Byron Nelson

The Oklahoma-raised Eckroat shot an 8-under-par 63, one better than Dou, and the pair shared a two-shot lead with Texan Ryan Palmer at 16 under after the third round of the Nelson on Saturday in McKinney, Texas.

Scottie Scheffler is looking up on the leaderboard at the AT&T Byron Nelson at a couple of contemporaries without nearly the résumé the Dallas resident has built over the past 15 months.

Scheffler was in the group at 14 under after the hometown favorite faltered with a bogey at the par-5 18th when his second shot hit the lip of a fairway bunker and stayed in it.

Palmer had an eagle putt for the outright lead on 18, but the 35-footer stopped just short, leaving him at 68. Scheffler shot even-par 71 after the best two-round start to his career with a pair of 64s.

Eckroat had just one par on the front nine, answering a double-bogey at the par-3 seventh with his sixth and seventh birdies before the turn. The back nine was much more routine — six pars and three birdies.

LIV — Dustin Johnson posted a 7-under 63 to take a two-shot lead into the final round of LIV Golf Tulsa.

Johnson has yet to finish closer than five shots of the winner in the five events of the Saudi-funded league this year.

His 63 at Cedar Ridge came with a bogey on the final hole. Johnson was at 14-under 126, two shots ahead of Branden Grace of South Africa. Grace, who opened with a 61, had a 67.

Bubba Watson shot 64 and was four shots behind. No one else was closer than five shots going into the third and final round.

LPGA — Defending champion Minjee Lee of Australia overcame an opening bogey for a 5-under 67 and a three-stroke lead, heading into the final round of the Founders Cup in Clifton, N.J.

No. 6 in the world, Lee had four birdies and an eagle after dropping a stroke on the par-4 first at Upper Montclair Country Club. The 26-year-old had a 12-under 204 total in her bid to join Jin Young Ko as the only players to successfully defend a title in the event that honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour.

Champions — Robert Karlsson and defending champion Steve Stricker surged into the lead at the Regions Tradition, with Karlsson shooting a 9-under 63 to match the low score since this PGA Tour Champions major moved to its current venue in Birmingham, Ala.

Stricker closed with four straight birdies for a 64 to match Karlsson at 16-under 200 on the Founders Course at Greystone, two shots ahead of Padraig Harrington (65).

European — Swedish golfer Simon Forsstrom stayed on course for a wire-to-wire victory at the Soudal Open in Antwerp, Belgium, on the European tour by shooting 4-under 67 in the third round.

Belgium’s Thomas Detry was making a run at the title in his home country, however, after moving into second place — one stroke behind Forsstrom — with a round of 66.

Forsstrom, who came through qualifying school at the end of last year to gain his tour card, was on 15 under overall as he goes for his first senior victory.

The No. 429-ranked Forsstrom has made only one bogey all week — in his second round, in which he also shot 67 — and made three birdies in his final six holes on Saturday.



