Westford Academy tennis star Connor Liona enjoys that there’s ‘nowhere to hide’ while playing singles

“One aspect I do really enjoy about the sport — it’s the gift and the curse of an individual sport — is it’s all up to me,” Liona said. “With team sports, you have a team out there supporting you but you can only do so much. In an individual sport like tennis, there’s nowhere to hide. It’s either you go out there and get the job done or you don’t.”

Although Liona spent his childhood playing team sports, including soccer, basketball, and baseball, it was tennis that captured his heart and focus around the age of 10. Now a junior at Westford Academy, the two-year captain has posted a 10-0 record at first singles for the Ghosts (4-6) while dominating competition in the Dual County League.

Not only is Connor Liona cool under pressure, he craves the weight that comes with attacking a challenge on his own.

Liona’s record includes victories over some of the top singles players in Eastern Mass. Even when Westford has been overmatched, Liona has helped the Ghosts earn a sole point.

Liona claimed victories against three defending state champion teams, including Division 1 Acton-Boxborough (def. Kayvon Touserkani, 6-2, 6-4), Division 2 Concord-Carlisle (def. Lucas Bikkesbakker, 2-6, 6-2, 10-4), and Division 4 Weston (def. Noah Gilligan, 6-4, 7-5).

Other highlights include a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Brookline freshman sensation Deven Devaiah, and a 6-2, 6-4 win over Lexington senior Joel McCandless in an early-season scrimmage.

“He has a very big game,” said McCandless. “He likes to play big shots, takes some risks, and he definitely prefers offense, but he’s quick on the court so he can play defense, as well.”

Liona and McCandless are friendly away from high school competitions and have played in USTA events together in doubles.

“It’s been incredible. I love how he plays doubles,” McCandless said. “That bigness is something I look for in a doubles partner and he really embodies it. Having him as a partner, I get to marvel at his shots that I’d usually see going by me on the court.”

While Liona said he enjoys playing doubles because of the team component, he embraces the challenge of playing top singles opponents while helping Westford earn team points.

“I think of it like I’m the best player on my team, so I get to play the best guy from other schools, whoever it is,” Liona said. “I really do like that and trying to do my part to help the team get a win.”

Westford’s second-year coach, Patrick Claycomb, praises Liona’s character and leadership qualities as much as he does his skills as a player.

“He’s such a good kid,” Claycomb said. “What he does and what he’s done for the program, it’s really immeasurable for a coach. He really wants to help and support everybody.”

Claycomb also admires Liona’s loyalty. In an era when some of the Bay State’s top singles players have opted to play on the USTA circuit because the MIAA hasn’t held an individual state tournament since 2019, Claycomb appreciates Liona competing for Westford.

“I give him a lot of credit,” Claycomb said. “I don’t discredit the ones that don’t play for their high school team — I understand why it’s happening and I really wish we had the tournament — but I give him a lot of credit because I can understand where someone like him when you’re at that level would want to focus more on it and try to get more exposure.”

Even though Liona said he’s “extremely disappointed” that he doesn’t have the opportunity to compete for an individual state title — he remains hopeful that the MIAA will revive the individual tournament next spring — his motivation to compete for Westford is simple.

The 6-foot, 187-pound junior is eager to help the Ghosts finish the regular season strong and he looks forward to leading them into the Division 1 state tournament.

“I’ve played a lot of sports throughout my life and I’ve always loved the team aspect of sports,” Liona said. “It’s ironic that I did pick mainly an individual sport, but the high school season really is that time that I can be on a team. The team is on a three-match winning streak, so we feel like we’re getting a lot together right now and we’re looking forward to seeing how far we can go in the tournament with the team.”

Westford Academy coach Patrick Claycomb gives his team some final advice before facing Lincoln-Sudbury. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Extra serves

▪ Despite losing four players, including three seniors, from last year’s starting lineup, Old Rochester’s girls’ team has been the class of the South Coast Conference.

The Bulldogs (8-1, 8-0) showcased their talent by claiming conference singles and doubles titles May 6-7 at Wareham.

Freshman Neva Matos claimed the singles crown with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Kohana Fontinha of Apponoquet, while senior Gabby Berg and junior Macy Ingham defeated Fairhaven’s Abbey Lopes and Olivia Darmofal, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

“They haven’t been able to play together a ton this season, but when they are together, the way they play is truly special,” Old Rochester second-year coach Kyle Noseworthy said of Berg and Ingham. “I know they are really good friends in school, and I think it really shows once they hit the court. They’re always talking to each other and working together — when one goes down, the other will pick them up.”

Noseworthy added high praise for Matos.

“For a freshman to be able to come out and play that well and win the tournament is something that I think is extremely rare,” Noseworthy said. “She really has a knack for the sport and she also has the mental stability to handle the sport at a level that I would say isn’t common in most high-schoolers.”

On the boys’ side, Apponequet’s Will Horton defeated Fairhaven’s Kole Pino, 6-4, 6-0, to claim the singles title at Somerset Berkley. Jackson Souza and Matt Carlesi won the doubles title, defeating Ian Jepson and Ian Sullivan, 6-2, 6-3 in an all-Somerset Berkley final.

▪ With 18 players on the roster, longtime Hingham girls’ coach Linda Partridge has relied on the program’s depth while shuffling her lineup after senior first singles star Mathilde Megard was injured in April.

“We’ve been handicapped since about April 10 playing our second singles up in the first position,” Partridge said, “But we’re hoping to get Mathilde back soon.”

Sophomore second singles player Sanya Khadivi has taken over at first singles, and senior Katelyn Erickson has rotated between second and third singles while freshman Sam Ruddick has provided depth.

Senior Maggie O’Keefe and freshman Sammy Price make up the team’s first doubles duo, while seniors Suzy Anderson and Kate Radulski have served as the second pair.

Although Hingham (11-1) has started strong, Partridge said the team learned a lot from its 5-0 loss to Boston Latin May 8.

“It was humbling,” Partridge said. “I told them, ‘You humble a lot of teams that we play, now you get to experience what it’s like on the other side of the ball.’ We’re looking forward to Wellesley next Tuesday — that will let us know how we stand in the division.”