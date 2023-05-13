Where do Celtics Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum rank among All-NBA duos never to have the championship?

The three of them were bottled lightning in Oklahoma City, young and talented stars who lifted the Thunder into championship contention. Durant already had one MVP award. Harden and Westbrook would eventually become MVPs, too. They could imagine their careers bringing them to that stage again — together.

The score already was lopsided enough to assume the outcome, but there were still five minutes to drain off the clock in Game 5 of the 2012 NBA Finals, so Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden forced themselves to stand up by the bench and watch the Heat celebrate. Along with the disappointment that comes with losing, in the Finals, there was innocence and naïveté on the faces.

“Just making sure everybody knows that we worked hard and we know what this feeling feels like and we remember this feeling,” Westbrook said at the time.

Of course, that’s not how their story unfolded. Something special splintered. Harden’s path took him to Houston, then Brooklyn, and now Philadelphia. Durant and Westbrook played four more years with the Thunder, but never made it back to the Finals together. Durant went to Golden State, then Brooklyn and Phoenix. Westbrook stuck it out the longest in Oklahoma City, before moving on to Houston, Washington, then both Los Angeles teams.

As it stands, the duo of Durant and Westbrook is the modern-day standard for two All-NBA players who spent years together without finding championship success. They played 608 games together (regular season and playoffs) without winning a title — the most since Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp’s 615-game run with the SuperSonics in the 1990s.

The bar for longevity between two All-NBA players without winning a title was set by John Stockton and Karl Malone, who played 1,584 games (172 in the playoffs), made 18 straight playoff appearances, and went to the Finals twice, but never won a championship.

Most games played together by two All-NBA players without winning a title (since 1984)

1. Karl Malone-John Stockton, 1,584 (172 playoffs), lost Finals

2. Dominique Wilkins-Kevin Willis, 663 (38), lost second round

3. Gary Payton-Shawn Kemp, 615 (73), lost Finals

4. Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook, 608 (82), lost Finals

5. Blake Griffin-DeAndre Jordan, 563 (51), lost second round

6. Marc Gasol-Zach Randolph, 542 (58), lost conference finals

7. Lafayette Lever-Alex English, 508 (35), lost conference finals

8. Mark Price-Brad Daugherty, 488 (40), lost conference finals

9. Detlef Schrempf-Gary Payton, 466 (52), lost Finals

10. Chris Paul-DeAndre Jordan, 459 (53), lost second round

11. Patrick Ewing-Anthony Mason, 453 (71), lost Finals

12. Clyde Drexler-Buck Williams, 449 (65), lost Finals

13. Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown, 446 (80), lost Finals

14. DeMar DeRozan-Kyle Lowry, 445 (49), lost conference finals

15. Chauncey Billups-Antonio McDyess, 435 (74), lost conference finals

Stockton came into the league in 1984. Malone followed a year later. Between them, the Hall of Famers amassed 24 All-Star Game appearances and 25 All-NBA nods. They won 906 regular-season games together, by far the most of any All-NBA duo.

In many ways, the early years of Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s careers are similar. The Celtics drafted Brown in 2016. Tatum joined him a year later. They’ve been to the playoffs every season. They reached the Finals last year. Tatum is a four-time All-Star with three All-NBA nods. Brown has been to the All-Star Game twice and earned All-NBA honors for the first time this season.

They’ve played 446 games together, already 13th-most among All-NBA duos since 1984 without winning a title.

They don’t have to look back far for examples of talented teammates who spent years together without reaching the summit. Before Tatum and Brown, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry built the Raptors into a playoff perennial. They played 445 games together, but their teams were always short-circuited by LeBron James (whether James was wearing a Heat or Cavaliers jersey).

Before that, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan rejuvenated the Clippers as lob threats. But the flare they played with never got them past the second round of the playoffs.

The consistency between big men Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol in Memphis flew under the radar for years, but they played 542 games together over eight seasons, went to the playoffs seven straight years, and reached the conference finals in 2013.

While those pairs never won the title, the continuity that comes with having two stars does create sustained success.

Of the 57 All-NBA duos since 1984 who played at least 400 games together, all made the playoffs, 39 reached the Finals, and 27 won it. Plenty of teams have reaped the benefits of continuity with stars. The Golden State dynasty was built by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. Green has played 790 games with Curry and 743 with Thompson. The Spurs come closest to the longevity of Stockton and Malone with Tony Parker playing 1,214 games with Tim Duncan and 1,143 with Manu Ginobili. While the Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant run in with the Lakers was cut short by drama, they played 580 games together and won three straight titles. And, of course, the 1980s and ‘90s were defined by the Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish Celtics, the Joe Dumars and Isiah Thomas Pistons, and the Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen Bulls.

Most games played together by two All-NBA players (since 1984)

1. Karl Malone-John Stockton, 1,584 (172 playoffs)

2. Tim Duncan-Tony Parker, 1,214 (212)

3. Manu Ginobili-Tony Parker, 1,143 (210)

4. Robert Parish-Kevin McHale, 1,106 (166)

5. Larry Bird-Robert Parish, 941 (152)

6. Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen, 859 (168)

7. Magic Johnson-Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 842 (157)

8. James Worthy-Magic Johnson, 794 (137)

9. Stephen Curry-Draymond Green, 790 (146)

10. Klay Thompson-Draymond Green, 743 (155)

In some ways, Brown and Tatum have something many All-NBA players never get.

Ja Morant has yet to play with an All-NBA player. Trae Young has played with two All-NBA players — Vince Carter and Rajon Rondo — but both were at the end of their careers.

The most games Nikola Jokic has played with another All-NBA talent is the 34 he played with DeMarcus Cousins, who was far removed from the peak of his career. Same for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who played 11 games with Cousins.

Before Chris Paul joined the Suns in 2020-21, the only All-NBA teammate Devin Booker had played with was Tyson Chandler. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t an All-NBA player when Paul arrived in Oklahoma City in 2019-20. But they reached the playoffs together that season and Gilgeous-Alexander made first-team All-NBA this season.

In each other, Brown and Tatum have someone many players spend their careers searching for. The question is whether they can win a championship to go with it.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.