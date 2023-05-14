New in Boston this summer: pole dancing, books on-the-go, and a summer market

So Chernicki set out to find a fresh space, posting a callout on a Facebook Group named Queer Exchange Boston, and “the stars aligned.” An acquaintance led them to 336 Washington St. in Dorchester.

“Accessibility was one of our founding values,” said Chernicki. “Just to keep the doors open, we had to adjust our pricing structure in a way that we were not excited about.”

Earlier this year, Jessica Chernicki realized Gilded Studio needed a new home. The South End location of the pole dancing and fitness business could barely fit four students at the time. Soaring rent made it impossible to keep class prices low.

And there they are now.

The storefront previously housed 4 Corners Yoga + Wellness, which transitioned exclusively to virtual classes after its lease expired, said cofounder Christine Rose. But Chernicki said the transition to Gilded was almost seamless, after Rose connected them with the landlord. Ultimately, the two businesses have the same goal: to create inclusive spaces for well-being and exercise, particularly for queer folks and people of color.

Chernicki moved her pole dancing studio into the former 4 Corners Yoga & Wellness storefront. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“Our values are aligned,” Chernicki said. “When I walked in for the first time, I saw this big mural painted on the wall that says, ‘You are loved.’ And in our old spot, we had a big thing painted that said, ‘You are enough.’ That’s an amazing connection to make.”

The nearly 3,000-square-foot studio boasts high ceilings in both the reception area and main room, where group classes are held. Classes for beginners go over the basics of walking in platform heels and perfecting basic spins; advanced offerings dive into pole handstands and inversions. Gilded also offers frequent pay-what-you-can community classes and hosts pole dancing parties at $200 for 4 people.

“It’s something for everyone, regardless of skill,” Chernicki said. “My approach does not gel very well with traditional fitness spaces that are talking about diet and weight loss. Diverse bodies and inclusion of diverse bodies and abilities is at the core of what we do, not an afterthought.”

Another corner of Gilded will serve as a private training space, and a third will be reserved for Rose, who will continue to offer massage appointments out of the storefront. Those running the 4 Corners virtual classes may use the storefront, too, and the studio also provides free or discounted studio space rentals to teachers and organizations with financial need, Chernicki said.

It opened at a limited capacity on April 17, but officially launches on June 18 with a grand opening “Pole Jam.”

336 Washington St, www.gildedstudioboston.com

Keep an eye out for books on-the-go

The nonprofit bookstore and youth advocacy organization More than Words is taking reading on the road this summer.

Last week, the group debuted a mobile bookstore that will soon have a presence in the streets of Greater Boston at parades, community events, and schools. The four-wheeler truck — designed to hold up 2,000 books — was designed by Flexetail, an Avon company that revamps brick-and-mortar concepts into something moveable.

More Than Words chief of social enterprise Shaun Newell said More than Words first thought up the idea eight years ago, envisioning a “book delivery service that acts like a neighborhood ice cream truck.”

“Of course, we had no idea how that would actually work,” he added.

The More Than Words new mobile bookstore was officially launched in early May. Aki Rhoades

More Than Words first tested a trailer-style prototype in 2019 outside of the Ink Block Whole Foods around the corner from its South End home. Then, a familiar story: COVID-19 hit, and the organization shifted its focus solely to its bookstore. The mobile effort only ramped up again in August 2022, when Flexetail finalized the current truck model and got to work on construction.

Inside, the truck mimics the aesthetics of the standing location — “urban modern,” Newell said, with light woods and the same red-and-black More Than Words branding. There are a few stairs into the 130 square foot space, which uses solar panels to power lighting, air conditioning, and heating.

The truck makes it easier to bring books to communities that are lacking in bookstores and gathering spaces, Newell said. And it takes More Than Words’ youth clients into parts of Greater Boston they might not see otherwise: Cambridge, Somerville, Andover, Wakefield, for example.

“We always wanted to be more flexible,” he added. “We always wanted to get out. Books are heavy. We love them, but it takes some weight to get around. We wanted to figure out a way to get the product out in our communities.”

Vanessa, a graduate of the More Than Words program, showed products on display inside the new mobile bookstore. Aki Rhoades

The mobile bookstore schedule will be available at www.shop.mtwyouth.org, though it will make its grand debt at Roxbury Community Week at the beginning of June.

All around Boston, www.shop.mtwyouth.org

A very Seaport summer

Mark six warm-weather weekends with the Seaport Summer Market, an open-air shopping destination that will feature 130 local vendors from May 13 to June 18.

The market will sell everything from printed accessories and candles to art and sweet treats — think cookie butter cannolis and double chocolate brownies from Jennifer Lee’s. An expanded lineup of dining options will include nearly 100 wines, grilled cheese from Cheese Louise, Korean fusion bowls from Gogi, crepes from The Frenchman’s Goods, and more. (It’s a collaboration between Boston Seaport by WS Development and The Makers Show.)

The Boston Children’s Museum will also extend into the market with an exhibit called Dinos in Space, complete with lawn games. Other family-friendly programming is also in the works, like a live DJ and instrument petting Zoo from Fort Point Artists Community.

88 Seaport Boulevard, www.bostonseaport.xyz

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.