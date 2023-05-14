Vice Media to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy as soon as Monday

(Bloomberg) -- Vice Media LLC, the once-hot media upstart known for its conversational and sometimes brash style, is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company’s petition could come as soon as Monday, according to two people with direct knowledge of the filing. Fortress Investment Group, a critical holder of Vice’s debt, is likely to assume control via the bankruptcy, these people said, though other buyers could emerge during the bankruptcy process. Vice had sought but failed to find a buyer.

The firm’s bankruptcy caps a tumultuous few months. Brooklyn, New York-based Vice shuttered its flagship TV news show, Vice News Tonight, and laid off more than 100 staff in late April. In February, Chief Executive Officer Nancy Dubuc left after five years with the company.