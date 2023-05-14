15-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car in Middleborough

A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Middleborough on Sunday evening, according to Middleborough Police and Fire Departments.
At 7:23 p.m., police received multiple calls about a young man being struck by a car on East Grove Street, which is also Route 28, in front of a Hannaford’s supermarket, according to the statement.
When they arrived, police found he had sustained serious injuries. The boy was treated on the scene, and then transported by a medical helicopter to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for treatment.
The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police, officials said.
Portions of Route 28 remain closed, according to the statement. The incident remains under investigation by Middleborough police.
