15-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car in Middleborough

A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Middleborough on Sunday evening, according to Middleborough Police and Fire Departments.

At 7:23 p.m., police received multiple calls about a young man being struck by a car on East Grove Street, which is also Route 28, in front of a Hannaford’s supermarket, according to the statement.

When they arrived, police found he had sustained serious injuries. The boy was treated on the scene, and then transported by a medical helicopter to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence for treatment.