Body of boater recovered after search at Fisk Pond in Natick

Late Saturday night, State Police divers recovered the body of a man whose canoe capsized at Fisk Pond in Natick hours earlier, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of the incident at Cochituate State Park around 7 p.m., Natick police Sergeant Christopher Showstead said in a phone interview. Showstead said he didn’t know what led the boat to capsize.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was located through a side-scan sonar around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from State Police. Divers then recovered the body, the statement said. The victim was about 30 years old, Showstead said.