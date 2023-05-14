Body of boater recovered after search at Fisk Pond in Natick

Late Saturday night, State Police divers recovered the body of a man whose canoe capsized at Fisk Pond in Natick hours earlier, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of the incident at Cochituate State Park around 7 p.m., Natick police Sergeant Christopher Showstead said in a phone interview. Showstead said he didn’t know what led the boat to capsize.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was located through a side-scan sonar around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from State Police. Divers then recovered the body, the statement said. The victim was about 30 years old, Showstead said.
Advertisement
Another person who was in the capsized canoe made it to shore on his own prior to first responders’ arrival, the statement said. The person, whose identity was also not released, received medical treatment, Showstead said, but he did not have further information regarding the person’s injuries.
Showstead said he believes no one else was in the boat at the time of the incident.
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.