‘Ducklings’ parade across Boston Common, Public Garden to celebrate beloved children’s book

The parade, billed as “possibly the most adorable thing you’ll ever see,” has been held each spring for more than 40years, with generations of children dressing up as characters from Robert McCloskey’s “Make Way for Ducklings,” according to the Friends of the Public Garden. The organization has organized the event for more than 20 years, working in cooperation with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

The city made way for hundreds of ducklings Sunday, as the fuzzy little yellow fellows paraded from Boston Common to the Public Garden during an annual Mother’s Day celebration.

Breanna Thurman, 35, of Waltham, brought her daughters, Annie 5, and Dottie 3, to their first duckling day.

“I have always wanted to come,” Thurman said. “Every time we come down here, we always go to the statues, the Make Way for Ducklings [bronze figures in the Public Garden], so I think the fact that [the parade] ends over there, we’re really excited about that, it will make it really special.”

The girls’ grandmother, Patti O’Hara, 63, also of Waltham, agreed that the event was an ideal way to spend Mother’s Day.

“It is special, and you just don’t want to take [it] for granted,” O’Hara said. “I had years where we weren’t together.”

Carrie Norman, 39, was celebrating her first Duckling Day day with her 3-year-old and 1-year-old daughters, Jules and Cece.

“Coming off of the winter, and coming off of the pandemic, it’s just really nice to see crowds again,” said Norman, of Cambridge.

Zoey and Corey Gatlin, 35 and 47, of Boston, were enjoying their first Duckling Day with their 9-month old daughter, Grace, who was decked out in a duck outfit for the occasion.

“I mean it’s Mother’s Day, who doesn’t want to be outside with everybody else, right?” Zoey Gatlin said.

Corey Gatlin said they were enjoying walking around and seeing all the children dressed in their duck suits.

“The kids are gorgeous,” he said. “It’s really a nice family environment.”

Yufan Gao, 33, of Arlington, got a photo of a nearly 6-foot “duck” alongside her 2-and-a-half-year-old son Rylyn, who was dressed in a duckling raincoat.

“We like to take the same photo every [year],” Gao said. “It’s becoming our tradition.

“I just like to collect the photos [over] the years and see him growing up on the same spot,” Gao said.

She got her photo and said, “It’s a perfect day.”

The event held special significance for Jed Meyer, 53, whose mother founded Duckling Day in the late 1970s. Meyer said he remembers meeting Robert McCloskey in the Public Garden as a child. He said the event “just grew over the years” and the Friends of the Public Garden took over the event “and just kept building it.”

“It’s so great to see this today,” Meyer said.

Meyer said that the city was a different place in the 1970′s, and his mother thought Duckling Day was a good way to bring people together.

“My mom believed in cities, and she was a very passionate supporter of cities,” Meyer said. “In the ‘70s and ‘80s, the cities were a little more of a scary place, and she wanted to dispel some of that and get people from the suburbs into the city and to see that it was great, it was nice.”

Meyer and his wife Julie, 48, said they live in New York now and weren’t able to take their two children, now 18 and 20, to Duckling Day when they were growing up.

“I lost touch with Duckling Day for many years, but it’s great to be back,” Meyer said. “We intend to come back as often as we can.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.