‘Even in my times of weakness, he’s my strength’: Mother’s Day Walk for Peace remembers children lost to violence

On Sunday, walking with loved ones who helped her carry both the burden of her loss and a large sign showing Rosante’s face, Shontae Osorio permitted herself a smile as she talked about him.

Someone — the shooting hasn’t been solved, she said — shot 14-year-old Rosante to death in September. The day after her birthday, she was in the medical examiner’s office with authorities, identifying his body.

It was Shontae Osorio’s first Mother’s Day without her son.

“He was a big prankster in the house,” she said. “He’d get me good.”

She was one of thousands of people who flooded the streets of Dorchester for the 27th annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace, a fund-raiser and anti-violence rally that spotlights mothers who have lost children to street crime.

Advertisement

Osorio said she wants to keep her son’s memory alive and remind people that violence isn’t worth it.

“Even in my times of weakness, he’s my strength,” she said.

People gather at Town Field Park and listen to speeches, before taking off for the 27th Annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

A large and diverse crowd gathered at Town Field and the Doherty-Gibson Playground in Fields Corner to hear from a series of speakers, including Mayor Michelle Wu, US Representative Ayanna Pressley, and Attorney General Andrea Campbell, before making their way through the streets of Dorchester.

Stephanie Wilson attended the march in memory of her son, KeAndre Roberts, who was shot to death last August. Holding a collage of photographs of 25-year-old Roberts, Wilson said this has been a rough year, but she has gotten through it with with the help of the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute, which provides services to the families of people killed in Boston and organizes the annual walk.

“He was a young man who was faced with a lot of adversity, a lot of closed doors,” Wilson said, adding that her son had been in jail. “I really think he was trying to make something good happen.”

Advertisement

Though many in the crowd wore T-shirts or carried signs featuring the faces of slain loved ones, the mood was upbeat. Laughter and hugs were everywhere. A man on a bike wove through the crowd playing music through a speaker on his back, with hip hop duo Kris Kross’s 1992 hit “Jump” giving way to Run-D.M.C.’s version of Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

Wu told the crowd that, for as much as she talks about big-picture policy plans, they need to be built on stable ground.

“In Boston, that bedrock is peace,” Wu said.

Campbell, a former city councilor who represented neighborhoods nearby, encouraged attendees to continue to get politically involved to push for justice for their loved ones.

“You have them on your signs and in your thoughts,” she said. “You’re doing your part. It is now incumbent upon government to do the work.”

People participate in the 27th Annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Bishop Embry marched holding a sign bearing the face of his best friend, Carlos DelRosario. He said DelRosario, then 20, was riding a scooter in 2013 when someone shot him, paralyzing him from the neck down.

DelRosario survived for eight years, though, and got married before his death in September 2021.

“He was a strong guy,” Embry said as he walked up Geneva Avenue.

“I just hope people try to find a way to find peace,” he continued. “I’m 26. This is like the 15th time I’m doing something like this for different friends.”

Advertisement

The walk raises money for the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute, named after local organizer Clementina Chery’s son, who was shot to death in 1993.

“As mothers, we know nothing will hold us down,” Chery said Sunday, adding that the police department is partnering with the Peace Institute to try to catch the killers in unsolved homicides, like that of her son.

The annual walk came one week after a tough Sunday in Boston, a night in which multiple shootings left two people dead and two wounded. The deaths marked the 16th and 17th homicides in Boston so far this year, compared to nine at the same point in 2022.

There were 13 fatal shootings in Boston this year as of May 8, the most recent date for which data is available, up from five in the same period of 2022 and a five-year average of eight homicides in that span. The total number of shooting victims is about flat: 47 this year, 46 last year, and 50 as the five-year average, as of May 8.

And the violence continues. On Saturday night, less than12 hours before mothers gathered in the park, a man suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting about two blocks south on Dorchester Avenue.

At the walk, Stephanie Wilson, who lost her son in August, said she believes the key to improving things is solidarity.

“I hope that people would just be active in our community — do more to get together,” she said. “We can get somewhere better.”

Advertisement

Globe correspondent Isabela Rocha contributed to this report.





Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @cotterreporter.