I-93 in Andover reopens after serious crash

A medical helicopter landed on the highway to airlift person to the hospital

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated May 14, 2023, 41 minutes ago
Interstate 93 reopened late Sunday night after being closed to allow a medical helicopter to land, State Police said.Massachusetts State Police

Interstate 93 in Andover was reopened to traffic late Sunday night, after being closed for a period to allow for a medical helicopter to land, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A person suffered life threatening injuries in the crash that occurred around 9 p.m. near the interchange with Interstate 495, State Police said.

The driver struck the back of a tractor-trailer, State Police said on Twitter.

I-93 was closed in both directions to allow for the MedFlight to land.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., the southbound lanes were fully reopened, but travel on the northbound lane was restricted to one lane, State Police said.

No further information was available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

