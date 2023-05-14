I-93 in Andover reopens after serious crash

Interstate 93 in Andover was reopened to traffic late Sunday night, after being closed for a period to allow for a medical helicopter to land, according to Massachusetts State Police.
A person suffered life threatening injuries in the crash that occurred around 9 p.m. near the interchange with Interstate 495, State Police said.
The driver struck the back of a tractor-trailer, State Police said on Twitter.
I-93 was closed in both directions to allow for the MedFlight to land.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., the southbound lanes were fully reopened, but travel on the northbound lane was restricted to one lane, State Police said.
No further information was available.
