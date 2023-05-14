A life-changing accident, and, now, a soaring achievement

Tears of joy from those who know about her journey, her courage, and her determination to achieve in the face of unthinkable tragedy that could have diverted or derailed those not so determined.

SALEM — When Ericka Hasan-Coleman approaches the commencement stage at Salem State University later this month, there will be cheers and applause — and not a few tears.

She had no time for self-pity. No precious time to waste by asking: Why me?

No time to dwell on that horrible traffic crash during the Fourth of July weekend in 1999 on Interstate 95 in Maryland, when she was returning with her family from visiting her husband’s family in Virginia.

It was just a couple months before her 30th birthday.

“There was an accident that happened in front of us and traffic was stopped on the highway,” she recalled. “I was asleep at the time. The next thing I knew, I was in the hospital. A tractor-trailer had hit us.

“From what we understand, the truck driver was sleepy or sleeping and did not stop. I remember being awake at one point and the firefighters had to get the Jaws of Life to get us out. And I remember looking and turning and I remember the firefighter saying, ‘Oh, there she is.’”

Her elder son, Nigel — then a young child — had two broken femurs and fluid in his lungs.

She was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. “I just woke up at the hospital and was not sure of anything that happened,’’ she said. “I didn’t know I was paralyzed at the time.”

But she was.

Eventually, she was transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, where she would spend about three months, sometimes taking naps together with Nigel at her side.

“In the beginning — I can honestly say this — I felt like I did not have the right to cry,” she said. “There were just so many other people who were worse off than I was. I had the use of my arms.

“And then, one weekend, no one came to visit. They were busy. No one came. And that was the weekend I broke down. I hollered. I couldn’t stop crying that whole weekend at the Spaulding Rehab Hospital.”

Her new life slipped into sharp focus.

“I just realized that my life was not going to be the same anymore. I’m paralyzed. I wasn’t driving,” she said. “Everything was just starting to hit me.”

Now 53 years old, Ericka Hasan-Coleman, who grew up in Roxbury and raised her family in Malden, recalls those dark moments.

She also recalls a conversation with a hospital nurse, who assured her that she would eventually recover. And go on.

“She said, ‘You’re going to be fine. You’ve just been dealt a blow. You’re going to do this.’ And I was like: I don’t know how.

“So, life was just changing. And I had no clue where I was going.”

But eventually, she found her way.

Her sons, Nigel and Larnel, just babies at the time of the accident, are now in their mid-20s.

They are doubtlessly part of the journal she began keeping while still in the hospital.

“I remember I wrote out: Life is great. God is wonderful. He let my family survive this horrific accident,” she recalled the other day. “And then I remember going through the journal a few years ago and I noticed a change.

“It went from positivity to such a dark period to where I thought: How am I going to do this? I was never suicidal, but it was just a dark period. I didn’t want to do anything.

“But I couldn’t stop. I had my children to think of. And, at some point, I realized that I needed to do more.”

So that’s precisely what she did.

She began to pick up the pieces of her life.

She found a place that taught people to drive with their hands.

Eventually, she found freedom once more.

“As I started to get out with that freedom of just being able to do things independently it came almost naturally. You don’t think of your feet. Because I can’t think of my feet to hit the brakes. So, instantly, I went into brake mode with my hands. It came very quickly to me. It was almost like second nature.

“I was able to get my license within a month after I started to drive. And it was like, ‘OK.’”

Ericka Hasan-Coleman’s journey and her achievement against the odds have not gone unnoticed. She started school here in the fall of 1987, but, never far from home, found the experience overwhelming. So she left.

Ericka Hasan-Coleman spoke with associate professor James Gubbins at Salem State University. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

She returned to Salem State in 2002 as a part-time student, which led to her full-time enrollment in 2014 as she pursued a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, with minors in sociology, philosophy, and history.

“I think students really admired Ericka,” said James Gubbins, an associate professor of interdisciplinary studies at Salem State. Sitting together in his office, he turned to her and added: “You brought a kind of gravity to the class.

“And what’s funny is I think you’re a rather shy person. But you took the class seriously.”

She worked hard against adversity that would have defeated many others.

And now, she is on the precipice of another remarkable achievement, finally collecting her bachelor’s degree.

“I wanted to finish back in the place where I started,” she said “It was a goal of mine. It was almost in a sense thinking: I was not going to let this beat me.”

It will be the fulfillment of a dream, of a promise she made to herself.

By the way, she said her grade point average is 3.16.

“The better my grades were, the more of a sense of accomplishment I felt. Because I felt I can do it. I’m not letting this beat me. Because I am determined to finish and do what is required of me to pass.

“Not just for myself but to show my kids that I was able to do it. To show my family. My family has been a great source of support for me through all of this. This is huge. This is really big for me. It’s been 35 years since I first stepped foot into Salem State.”

Her husband and their family, including her parents, Robert and Theresa Hasan, will be there.

“I want to do it up. Just do it up. I really want to make it a day. It feels good. It feels really good.”

A friend suggested something fancy. Maybe some sprinkles in her hair.

“I don’t know what to do,” she said. “I may just take a spin and look out into the audience and say, ‘I did it!’”

It’ll be a day of reflection and a time to celebrate.

No one will have earned it more than Ericka Hasan-Coleman.

Ericka Hasan-Coleman made her way down the hall at Salem State University with her sister Monicka Hasan beside her. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.