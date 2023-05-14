Man pulled from Cape Cod Canal pronounced dead at hospital

A man died after he was pulled out of the Cape Cod Canal by a Good Samaritan on Sunday morning, officials said.
The Bourne Fire Department sent an ambulance to the boat ramp at Barlows Landing at 10:30 a.m. to meet the boater and took the victim to Falmouth Hospital, according to Deputy Fire Chief Joe Carrara.
The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the state Environmental Police.
The man’s death is under investigation by the Environmental Police, the agency said.
