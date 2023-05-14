Man shot by police in Oxford after allegedly charging officer with sword, officials say

An Oxford police officer shot a man early Sunday morning after the man allegedly charged at the officer with a sword, officials said.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and the officer has been placed on leave, according to a statement from the Worcester district attorney’s office. There were no updates on the man’s medical condition late Sunday morning, State Police said.
The identities of both the officer and the man shot were not immediately released.
The shooting took place near 407 Main St. about 6 a.m., according to the statement.
The officer involved in the shooting was not injured, the statement said. The officer was placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department protocol.
Advertisement
The incident is under investigation by Oxford police, the statement said, as well as State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.